Town Crier: This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bulging inventory at Methodist thrift

Getting excited about dressing for a sparkling event? Needing to replace some winter wear? Looking for some sheets, towels or kitchen utensils? The shop offers a wide selection of jeans for the whole family, all sizes, great variety waiting for you. The Casper community has donated beautiful new or lightly used items, priced just right to feel good about a bargain.

The racks are bulging! Come shop before the semi-annual season turnaround at the end of the month. March 16-21 is half-price week, followed by the Bag Sale March 23-28. They will be closed April 3-April 5 to bring out all-new inventory.

April 6 will begin the spring and summer collection. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here in the community. Shop Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On your way out, check out kids’ grab bags and a basket of fresh baked treats.

Biz workshop for April

Casper Business Workshop + Lunch: Got Digital? Building an Online Presence, will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. An online presence is important for building brand reputation, increasing brand awareness and providing visibility to your products and services. Building a digital presence can be a slow process, but it has a snowball effect. Stay in it for the long haul! With consistency and effort, an active online presence is well worth the benefits it will bring to your business. Presented by Alison Geary, in partnership with the Natrona County Public Library. This workshop and lunch are free, held in the downstairs Crawford Room. Please RSVP at: www.wyomingwomen.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.