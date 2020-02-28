Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting; 8 p.m, 342 E. K, ste. 352; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
FCC holds Wednesday services
First Christian Church (DOC), 520 CY Avenue, will hold Lenten services on Wednesday evenings starting March 4 and continue through April 1 at 6 p.m. in the Inner Room of the church. There will be a soup supper to follow at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Wednesday night service or soup supper on April 8, but there will be a Maundy Thursday service on April 9 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service will be led by Dr. Caryn Yoast, interim pastor. Contact the church office at 234-8964 if you need further information.
Bulging inventory at Methodist thrift
Getting excited about dressing for a sparkling event? Needing to replace some winter wear? Looking for some sheets, towels or kitchen utensils? The shop offers a wide selection of jeans for the whole family, all sizes, great variety waiting for you. The Casper community has donated beautiful new or lightly used items, priced just right to feel good about a bargain.
The racks are bulging! Come shop before the semi-annual season turnaround at the end of the month. March 16-21 is half-price week, followed by the Bag Sale March 23-28. They will be closed April 3-April 5 to bring out all-new inventory.
April 6 will begin the spring and summer collection. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here in the community. Shop Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On your way out, check out kids’ grab bags and a basket of fresh baked treats.
Biz workshop for April
Casper Business Workshop + Lunch: Got Digital? Building an Online Presence, will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. An online presence is important for building brand reputation, increasing brand awareness and providing visibility to your products and services. Building a digital presence can be a slow process, but it has a snowball effect. Stay in it for the long haul! With consistency and effort, an active online presence is well worth the benefits it will bring to your business. Presented by Alison Geary, in partnership with the Natrona County Public Library. This workshop and lunch are free, held in the downstairs Crawford Room. Please RSVP at: www.wyomingwomen.org.