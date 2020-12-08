Town Crier: This Just In

The Museum’s current winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.

Vintage paper crafts for hands-on history

Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be virtual on Zoom. However, they still have a hands-on component: each class comes with a free bag or box of items to use while you learn. This month's class is "Holiday Paper Crafts."

Join us online Saturday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. for some creative messy fun making vintage paper crafts for the holidays. Interpreters will guide students through the process of decorating holiday cards with stamps made out of potatoes. Then we will concoct "pioneer paste" that we will use to glue paper Christmas decorations. (Parental assistance is requested for younger children during the cutting portion of the potato project.)

If you would like participate in this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online.