Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Navy exhibit back home at Fort Caspar
Fort Caspar Museum organized an exhibit about the many U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming — its people, cities and towns, counties, and rivers — beginning with the earliest ship in 1900, up through ones that are in service today. “Wyoming Navy” will be on view through April 3, 2021.
The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of forty vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles. Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.
Prior to its showing at Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit spent over a year travelling to twelve Wyoming towns, between March of 2019 and October of 2020. “Wyoming Navy” was transported between communities by a number of members of Wyoming VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) organizations throughout the state. Financial sponsorship was provided by the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary and the Fort Caspar Museum Association.
The Museum’s current winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Vintage paper crafts for hands-on history
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be virtual on Zoom. However, they still have a hands-on component: each class comes with a free bag or box of items to use while you learn. This month's class is "Holiday Paper Crafts."
Join us online Saturday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. for some creative messy fun making vintage paper crafts for the holidays. Interpreters will guide students through the process of decorating holiday cards with stamps made out of potatoes. Then we will concoct "pioneer paste" that we will use to glue paper Christmas decorations. (Parental assistance is requested for younger children during the cutting portion of the potato project.)
If you would like participate in this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online.
The first 25 local families to sign up before Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m., will receive a free bag of crafting supplies to make the pioneer holiday cards and paper crafts. The bags will be delivered contact free to homes on Dec. 17. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available that day.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so that we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the crafting kit is December 16, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. While Hands-on History Club classes are geared toward children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) must be supervised by an adult. Contact Stacey Moore at the National Historic Trails Center at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
NCSD reminds parents of new kindergarten age requirement
Recently, the Wyoming State Legislature passed House Bill 174 – Kindergarten start date. Under this new change, all kindergarten students must be at least 5 years old by Aug. 1 of the upcoming school year. This change goes into effect for the upcoming 2021 school enrollment period.
Families of students whose birthdays fall between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15 may submit an exception request, which requires a kindergarten readiness assessment process, for consideration of enrollment.
The Natrona County School District believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. During the upcoming School Choice Registration period, Jan. 4 through 24, families may go online for enrollment registration. School Choice provides families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children. Further information on the upcoming School Choice Registration enrollment process will be shared in the coming weeks. For specific questions on Kindergarten enrollment, please contact Marie Puryear, Director of Human Resources & District Services, at 253-5455.
NCSD provides a variety of Kindergarten opportunities for students and families. For more information on kindergarten opportunities at NCSD please contact Angie Hayes, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood at 253-5434.
Buy used books by appointment
Thanks to those of who have scheduled an appointment for the Friends of the Library shopping event. Appointments will conclude on December 18 and there still are a few spots for customers.
The shopping experience is similar to Early Bird sales. Each customer will pay $20 to shop for two hours and will then pay regular prices for any items they purchase. All books, games, puzzles, and media are priced at $2 or less. There are thousands of high quality donations in all categories. Each appointment is limited to only eight customers to ensure social distancing and safety. All customers and volunteers are required to wear masks.
Schedule today. Please email the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with appointment requests or message through Facebook at Friends of the Natrona County Public Library.
Register for hoops at BGCCW
Register your youngsters and teens for basketball at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. High school students are invited to participate in the intramural basketball league that runs from Jan. 30 to March 20. Students can form their own team with 5 to 8 players or be placed on a team. Deadline to register for the high school league is Jan. 22. Cost to participate is $15 for members. Annual membership is $10.
League for boys and girls in grades K-6 runs Jan. 18 to March 18. Games and practices will be held in the gyms at the main club on East K Street. Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. Coaches will contact players to alert them of location and time of first practice. The deadline to register is Jan. 7, 2021. The cost is $30 for members. Annual membership is $10.
This is a recreational league with an emphasis on learning the basic skills of basketball, sportsmanship, teamwork, healthy lifestyles and having fun. Parents and spectators are expected to model appropriate behavior.
You can register at the main club at 1701 East K Street in Casper or our new online system at www.bgccw.org/hoops. If you have questions about the league, contact Jake Wilson at 235-5694, ext.3.
Art2Go kits from the Nic
The Nic offers Art2Go kits inspired by the contemporary culture and museum’s exhibitions. Students will work on basic art concepts and art skills, practice self-expression, and enhance art appreciation. Each kit includes everything your child needs to complete the art project. The prices vary depending on the project from $8 to $15. For more information, email zgallegos@thenic.org.
