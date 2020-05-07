Town Crier: This Just In

Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, will host a free clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. The giveaway will be set up next to the black box truck on the vacant lot. Anyone can come get clothing — anyone can donate clothing. Please wear cloth masks and observe social distancing at this event. (They’ll have hand sanitizer — including a limited number of personal bottles to distribute — gloves and a limited number of cloth masks to give out). For more information, call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or friend her on Facebook.

Chorale auditions this summer

Auditions for the 2020/2021 season of Casper Children’s Chorale will be held this summer when we are able to. If a child you know is interested in Casper Children’s Chorale please visit the website at casperchildrenschorale.com to view past performances and for updated information for auditions and future performances.

Summer concert tentatively set

Casper Children’s Chorale is sad that they had to cancel their annual Mother’s Day Concert due to the coronavirus pandemic.They plan to finish their concert year with a performance in the summer. Please refer to the website casperchildrenschorale.com for updates on concerts. Thank you to the community for your continued support of Casper Children’s Chorale.

