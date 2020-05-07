Town Crier: This Just In

SME announces scholarship winners
The Central Wyoming Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 Coates, Wolff, Russell, Swank & Odell Memorial Scholarships for qualified graduating High School level seniors.
Ella Reed, Kelly Walsh High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in chemistry; Wade Jacobs, Sheridan High School, will attend South Dakota School of Mines, majoring in computer engineering; Andrew Albrandt, Glenrock High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in mechanical or computer engineering, and Benjamin Mosier, Kelly Walsh High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in engineering.
Each of the recipients will be awarded $1,500 toward their college pursuits.
SME members extend their congratulations to the recipients and wish them the best of luck in their college endeavors. The Central Wyoming Section is committed to supporting the mining community in Wyoming and the U.S. by providing scholarships to students interesting in pursuing careers which could potentially be applied to the mining industry. The Section has provided scholarships to high school and college students for the past 30 years, totaling over $250,000.
Clothing giveaway Saturday
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, will host a free clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. The giveaway will be set up next to the black box truck on the vacant lot. Anyone can come get clothing — anyone can donate clothing. Please wear cloth masks and observe social distancing at this event. (They’ll have hand sanitizer — including a limited number of personal bottles to distribute — gloves and a limited number of cloth masks to give out). For more information, call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or friend her on Facebook.
Chorale auditions this summer
Auditions for the 2020/2021 season of Casper Children’s Chorale will be held this summer when we are able to. If a child you know is interested in Casper Children’s Chorale please visit the website at casperchildrenschorale.com to view past performances and for updated information for auditions and future performances.
Summer concert tentatively set
Casper Children’s Chorale is sad that they had to cancel their annual Mother’s Day Concert due to the coronavirus pandemic.They plan to finish their concert year with a performance in the summer. Please refer to the website casperchildrenschorale.com for updates on concerts. Thank you to the community for your continued support of Casper Children’s Chorale.
