Town Crier: This Just In

Rotary passes gavel Monday

Please join the Rotary Club of Casper for the final meeting of the Rotary year on Monday, June 28, at noon at the Ramkota and via Zoom. This is the annual “Passing of the Gavel” meeting where club president Lisa Scroggins will reflect on the year (pandemic and all), celebrate the accomplishments of her presidency, and honor notable members of the club. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

July DIY Challenge: fabric coasters

In the summer heat, nothing beats an ice cold drink to cool you off and quench your thirst. But who likes those pesky water rings on your tables from the glass’s condensation? That’s when coasters step in to save the day. With July’s DIY Challenge, you can make your own trendy fabric coasters to preserve your tabletops. Stop by the Creation Station in the Natrona County Library any time during the month of July to make your own fabric coasters. We provide the supplies, step-by-step instructions, and you go to town with the sewing equipment in our maker space. The program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.