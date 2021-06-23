Town Crier: This Just In

Garden Gait set July 17
This year Garden Gait will be held on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Natrona County Master Gardeners have selected seven home gardens to share with local garden enthusiasts during the annual Garden Gait. This year’s gardens include water features, yardscape ideas, vegetable gardening, grafting, fairy gardens and so much more/ The homes are located from Dempsey Acres on the west edge of Mills along the North Platte River to downtown Casper and out to the east edge of Casper off East 2nd Street.
Tickets are $20 and available at: ART 321, Galles Greenhouse, Johnny Appleseed, Keefe’s Flowers, Nate’s Flowers and the UW Extension Office.
Homeowners will share some of their favorite garden plant names and gardening tips with those who attend this Master Gardener fundraiser. Like Master Gardeners, who emphasize education in relation to gardening, they will each share the details of what they have learned about gardening in their own portion of Central Wyoming.
Each garden has its own features that make them special to the homeowners. These dedicated gardeners have made their yards their own by adding plants they love, décor that speaks to them and gardening amenities or techniques that help them enjoy the fruits of their labor in their garden spaces through the summer and in the kitchen throughout the year. Once you see each one, you will have plenty of inspiration to take these ideas and make them your own in the landscape you work in.
For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the Natrona County website news page updates at www.natrona.net/gardengait or call 235-9400.
Rotary passes gavel Monday
Please join the Rotary Club of Casper for the final meeting of the Rotary year on Monday, June 28, at noon at the Ramkota and via Zoom. This is the annual “Passing of the Gavel” meeting where club president Lisa Scroggins will reflect on the year (pandemic and all), celebrate the accomplishments of her presidency, and honor notable members of the club. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
July DIY Challenge: fabric coasters
In the summer heat, nothing beats an ice cold drink to cool you off and quench your thirst. But who likes those pesky water rings on your tables from the glass’s condensation? That’s when coasters step in to save the day. With July’s DIY Challenge, you can make your own trendy fabric coasters to preserve your tabletops. Stop by the Creation Station in the Natrona County Library any time during the month of July to make your own fabric coasters. We provide the supplies, step-by-step instructions, and you go to town with the sewing equipment in our maker space. The program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Children 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult to make this craft.
July take & make for adults
Stop by the front desk any time during the month of July to grab your craft kit with all the supplies and instructions you need to make this project at home. They are available for free for all of our grown-up patrons, while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
July teen take & make
Stop by the Teen Zone desk to grab July’s teen take & make kit for students in rising 7th to 12th grades. Each kit provides all the materials needed to make a bunch of different origami creations—paper, instructions, inspiration, and a whole lotta crafting goodness. Grab yours while supplies last (we recommend coming early in the month to get the kit)! Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Summer movie & popcorn
Kiddos are invited to join us for a special summer edition of popcorn and a movie at1 p.m., on Tuesday, June 29 in the Crawford Room. This program is free and open to the public. All snacks are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Movie synopsis: After surviving the end of the only world they knew, the Croods must find a new place to call home. They are the Bettermans, and they have an intricately-made treehouse, effective farming, and many impressive inventions. It doesn’t take long for the prehistoric to clash with the modern. Rated PG, 95 minutes.
Summer movie & popcorn
Kiddos are invited to join us for a special summer edition of popcorn and a movie at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 30, in the Crawford Room. This program is free and open to the public. All snacks are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Movie synopsis: Branch and Poppy come across six tribes of trolls, each practicing different styles of music. It is then up to the duo to unite and protect the other kingdoms of trolls when their musical styles are threatened by the sinister heavy metal couple King Thrash and Queen Barb. Rated PG, 91 minutes.
Summer movie & craft
Kiddos are invited to join us for a special summer edition of popcorn and a movie, as well as a foldable movie-inspired trolls craft at 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 1, in the Crawford Room. This program is free and open to the public. All snacks and craft supplies are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Movie synopsis: Branch and Poppy come across six tribes of trolls, each practicing different styles of music. It is then up to the duo to unite and protect the other kingdoms of trolls when their musical styles are threatened by the sinister heavy metal couple King Thrash and Queen Barb. Rated PG, 97 minutes.
4teens@4: magazine wall art
Teens in rising grades 7 to 12 are invited to join us for an afternoon of transforming old magazines into colorful and personalized wall art, perfect for punching up any space. 4Teens@4 will be held at 4 p.m., on Thursday, July 1, in the Crawford Room. All supplies are provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to Singer sewing machines
Have you been wanting to make new pillow covers? Or maybe an apron? Or anything else that requires needle and thread? Then join us at the Library for this intro to our Singer sewing machines, and you’ll be a seamstress in no time. This is a 60-minute workshop for the Creation Station maker space, and teaches you how to use the Singer Quantum Stylist 9960 sewing machine at our state-of-the-art maker space. This course covers sewing basics and best practices, and allows you to become more familiar with basic stitches and patterns. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Cricut leather keychains
You have to carry keys anyway, why not make them fun! Join us as we use our Cricut Maker to create our own personalized monogram keychain! We will be cutting faux leather and creating designs with paint to add a personal touch. Gift or show off these personalized keychains on your keys, backpacks, suitcases and more. Space is limited, so sign up is required. We will be holding two sessions for the event on Saturday, July 3, one at 10 a.m., and one at 2 p.m. Register today to guarantee your spot at this super fun Creation Station crafting event for adults.
First Saturday Study moves to July 10
The First Saturday study has been moved to Saturday, July 10, because of the 4th of July weekend. The study will be on the parables of the Bible and other figures of speech. This is an interactive study with refreshments and starts at 9 a.m. For further information phone the office at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar, 234-8812.