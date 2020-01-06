Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Volunteer drivers needed
Volunteer Disabled American Veteran (DAV) drivers needed to transport veterans to and from authorized medical appointments in the Casper and Sheridan areas. Most driving occurs on I-25 from the Casper VA Clinic to and from the Sheridan VA Medical Center during the hours of 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Your service will enable veterans to obtain medical treatment they may be prohibited from due to lack of transportation. Ford vehicles are used; primarily the Ford Flex and Ford 4X4 Explorer. Please call 307 675-3273 for application information.
Intro to Email
The Natrona County Library will host an introduction class for those looking to create a hassle-free email account at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, January 8, in the Library’s Tech Center. Using mail.com, we will create an email account and learn how to navigate it for an easy email experience. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Even if your kids treat you like you’re an old fossil, we know that you’re actually really young at heart. To show those kids of yours just how un-fossil-like you are, join us at the library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, January 8, for a special program for students in grades K-6 where they can stamp shells and “dinosaur bones” into clay to make their own prehistoric archaeological finds! All supplies and snacks will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Pork chops at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is baked pork chops with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and corn. All you can eat for $7, children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839. The menu is subject to change. All proceeds go to Elks Charities.
Archaeologists meet Wednesday
The monthly meeting of the Casper Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is on Wednesday, January 8, at 7 p.m., at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road. The Agricultural building is on the south side of the Fairgrounds and north of Guadalajara’s Restaurant.
Following a brief business meeting, Dr. Lawrence Todd will be our guest speaker. His presentation is entitled: Ice, Elk, and Archaeology: Inventory of Ice Patches and Elk Migration Corridors, Washakie Wilderness. A native of Meeteetse, where he now lives, Todd has conducted archaeological fieldwork on the Plains for over 45 years with much of his research focusing on taphonomy of bison kill sites.
Visitors and new members are welcome. Please contact Mavis Greer, Chapter President, at mavis@greerservices.com if you have any questions.
New year at Methodist thrift
Baby, it’s cold outside...Help twice when you shop at the First Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in Beverly Plaza. You have lots of choices in sweaters and coats, and the proceeds go directly to local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith. This week we have a table full of free Christmas items and housewares are 25 percent off. What amazing choices you can find Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday 10-4, and Saturday 10-2. Help us help Casper.
Learn Windows 10
The Natrona County Library will offer a Windows 10 class at 3 p.m., on Thursday, January 9, in the Crawford Room. During the class, library staff will explain how to navigate the Windows 10 operating system, including the Start menu, Action Center, and more. Feel free to come prepared with questions or concerns about Windows 10, and you can even bring your Windows 10 device with you to follow along. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen Writers
Come check out our monthly Teen program, Teen Writers at 4 p.m., on Thursday January 9, in the Teen Zone. This month's meeting will give students a chance to flex their writing skills and share their work with peers. All teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to come. Bring your notebook and pen, and come ready to write, share your writing, and listen to other writers. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Adult Coloring Club
Stop by the Natrona County Library's Crawford Room anytime between 2 and 5 p.m., on Friday, January 10, for Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons, and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Black footed ferrets Friday
One of North America’s most endangered mammals, the black-footed ferret, will be the topic of the January Murie Audubon meeting.
In July of 2016, 35 ferrets were released on the Lazy BV and Pitchfork Ranches, outside Meeteetse. This is the same spot where ferrets were rediscovered 37 years ago when they were thought to be extinct.
Ferrets were reintroduced to the Shirley Basin 27 years ago. This was the first wild reintroduction site in the country and remains the largest lasting reintroduction sites. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department continues to monitor both sites annually.
The ferrets that were found near Meeteetse in 1981 were captured and served as the basis for the captive breeding program that was started in 1986. Since the program began, ferrets have been reintroduced to two sites in Wyoming, as well as in South Dakota, Montana, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Canada and Mexico.
Wyoming Game and Fish non-game biologists Nichole Bjornlie and Dana Nelson will present the program about the ferrets, their ecology, and their status in Wyoming.
Join us on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse located at 4205 Fort Caspar Road for this program
Paws to Read
Dogs and handlers will attend StoryTime on the second Saturday of every month (January 11) at 10:30 a.m., at the Natrona County Library. Children can sit with therapy dogs during StoryTime and spend time reading with them before and after the program. All dogs are certified and licensed through Therapy Dogs of Casper. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Craftastic Saturday
Every thrift shop in the world seems to be packed full of lost, stand-alone teacups that don’t match with any set, but are still amazingly beautiful and deserving of some love. Turning them into candles gives them a new life as pretty, inexpensive tabletop decorations. They don't take much time and effort to make, and are also great as birthday, baby shower, and hostess gifts. Join us for adult crafting program on Saturday, January 11 at 2 p.m., in the Crawford Room where we’ll make vintage teacup candles. All supplies provide at no cost. No registration required. First come, first served. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Avengers at Eagles
The Avengers will play for our dancing and listening pleasure at the Eagles Lodge from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday, January 11. Admission is $6 for 15 years old or older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Come one, come all.
Metal concert helps food pantry
TTM Productions presents a fundraiser Matinee, Metal Episode #1, Sunday January 12 at 4 p.m. at the Hall of Champions, Casper Fairgrounds. This fundraiser will benefit Poverty Resistance Food Pantry. Admission is $10. Available at the door of advance tickets are available at Max’s 706 N. Center At. Local Metal bands will perform. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Kids are welcome and Mary Ann will be doing face painting. For more information contact James Snelling at ttmproductions@yahoo.com, 277-6526.
Red Hatters lunch Jan. 15
The Red Hat Luncheon for January will be on January 15 at the FireRock, 6100 E. 2nd. St. at 11:30. We will be ordering off the menu. Hosted by Patty Bachand and Judy Boyer. Please call Patty at 215-6270 or Judy at 259-5765 to make your reservations.
Collectors meet Jan. 16
The Antique Collector’s and Vintage Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 16, at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center, located at 1831 East 4th Street. This month’s program will address the subject of auctions and include a presentation of yard art, which has increased in popularity in recent years. Speakers will be Jim Mevissen and Chris Kinner. Anyone from the community interested in the program is invited to attend the meeting. Refreshments will be served.
The club is also seeking new members and members interested in serving on the board of directors. Come to a meeting to find out more details.
The next show being sponsored by the Club is the Super Flea scheduled for March 7 and 8, 2020. The public’s support allows the Club to continue sponsoring four shows per year and sharing “antique and collectible” history with all generations.
Benefit for Youth Crisis Center
Stonecroft-Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to “Your God-Sized Dreams”… a breakfast on January 25, 9 to 11 a.m., at King’s Corner, 112 South Durbin. We are celebrating a new year, a new decade, and new personal possibilities. Enjoy a delightful breakfast, as local authors and speakers Gayle Irwin and Debra Moerke share how their special dreams have come to be realized. A free-will offering will be taken to help cover costs.
You are also invited to bring items we will be assembling in care packages to benefit The Youth Crisis Center residents. Needed items include toiletries, socks, and underwear for boys and girls ages 7 to 17. Please mark your calendars for this memorable event! For questions, call Julie at 235-8848 or Sally at 577-5144.
HAWG fishing derby set
The 31st Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby January 25 and 26, 2020 is coming up at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. New this year is a weigh-in station at Bishop’s Point. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35.00 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase from Lost Arrow Catering. Cold beer will also be available for purchase. There will be 4 final places paid for largest game fish and 3 places paid per hour for the largest game fish. Cash for first, second and third weight prizes for children 14 years and under along with the first tagged walleye prize of $500. Tickets are on sale now through January 24 for $35 each on our website at www.hawgderby.com and the following locations: Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova and The Hideaway Bar during regular business hours through Friday, January 24, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m., Saturday, January 25; and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m., Friday, January 24 until noon Saturday, January 25. Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Guns, Kids Package and Ladies Package raffles new this year. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 262-9193. For RV reservations please call Cindy Klein at 232-9508. Please visit our website for rules, regulations, raffles and other details at www.hawgderby.com.
Nominate for Woman of Distinction
The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Casper Woman of Distinction. We are asking residents of Natrona County, whether individuals or members of Casper’s many organizations, to nominate women in our community for their work and volunteerism. All nominees will be honored at our luncheon on March 5, 2020. Nominations are due by January 31, 2020 and the Nomination forms may be obtained by contacting Kim at 472-4272. Please submit nominations to Dyann Durst 6655 Westland Rd, Casper, WY 82604.
Reserve for Woman of Distinction
The Casper Woman of Distinction Committee would like to invite the public to attend the 25th Annual Woman of Distinction Luncheon on March 5, 2020. We will recognize outstanding women in our community and award the 2020 Woman of Distinction Award. Please join us at the Ramkota Hotel at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon is $20 per person and the reservations are due March 1, 2020. Please contact Dyann at 258-7071 to reserve your spot today. For reservations received after March 1, the cost will be $25.
Civic Chorale welcomes new singers
The Casper Civic Chorale is beginning rehearsals for its spring concert. The first rehearsal is at 6:30 p.m. February 11, at the Lyric. We would love any adult singer to come and join us. All you need to do is to love singing and being a part of a fun group of people, and love making music. For more information call 775-233-3444 or go to our FaceBook page Casper Civic Chorale.