Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Barrasso to attend mission groundbreaking
Sen. John Barrasso joins Wyoming Rescue Mission stakeholders at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, for the groundbreaking and dedication of the new men’s and women’s Discipleship Recovery Centers, located across from the Park Street Center at 230 N Park St. Following the dedication, Sen. Barrasso will speak at the Discipleship Recovery Program graduation in the Park Street Center cafeteria.
The community is invited to join the festivities: 8:30 a.m. Breakfast Social; 9 a.m. Groundbreaking & Dedication; 10 a.m. Discipleship Recovery Program Graduation.
The new centers will be approximately 12,000 total square feet and provide beds for 60 men and 20 women in the Discipleship Recovery Program. The Park Street Center and the Discipleship Recovery Centers are made possible by generous donors who have invested in the Project Transformation Campaign. Both projects have dramatically increased the numbers of guests in the Emergency Services and Mercy Services programs, as well as now the Discipleship Recovery Program. The Discipleship Recovery Program is a 12-month residential-based recovery experience for guests committed to overcoming addiction.
Young Eagles flight Saturday
The Casper EAA will be sponsoring Young Eagle Flights and pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, from 7 to 11 a.m. Young Eagle airplane flights are open to young people ages 8 to 17 free of charge. EAA Young Eagles is a 501(c)(3) that has flown more than 2 million young people in a program designed to introduce them to the many facets of aviation.
For additional information, please go to www.youngeagles.org. The location is Soaring Aviation, Hangar 1, 8220 Fuller Street, Casper / Natrona County International Airport (two blocks north of the Terminal).
Safe practices to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 are encouraged.
For additional information, call Joe MacGuire at 307-333-3653.
Foreigner rescheduled again to April
The Foreigner concert scheduled for October 22, 2020 has been rescheduled to April 14, 2021 at the Casper Events Center. Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions.
Fraternal bowling league needs teams
The Casper Fraternal Bowling League needs teams. Teams consist of any combination of three people. League play is scheduled for Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise, and began September 9, 2020 (they’ve only bowled one week, it would be easy to catch up); the season is 30 weeks. Sanction fees are $23 for the season. Bowling fees are $16 per week per person. For more information, please call Donna Morton at 472-5506.
Changeables league needs bowlers
The Changeables Bowling League needs women bowlers. Teams consist of one man and one woman. You bowl with your partner on the first night and last night of the bowling season. During the rest of the season you alternate with other male team members. League play is scheduled for Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. at The 307 Sunrise; the season is 32 weeks. Sanction fees are $23 for the season. Bowling fees are $16 per week per person. For more information, please call Donna Morton at 472-5506.
Fall, winter in stock at Methodist thrift
The United Methodist Thrift Shop has spent a few days closed to bag up spring and summer in order to load the racks and shelves with fall and winter. Come visit to see a beautiful selection of warm clothing...coats, sweaters, vests, hats, gloves. Get a jump on Halloween by checking out costumes. If you’re thinking about school dances, the shop has formals. Have a wedding to attend? Women’s dresses for a variety of occasions. Men, come see the huge selection of name brand shirts and selection of suits.
The Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find them in the Beverly Plaza Shopping center, 2111 East 12th. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in Casper. Like them on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.
Fall activities guide available
The new 2020 Fall Activities Guide is now available online and is packed with a variety of programs, classes and recreation activities. Registration is open for all classes and private lessons offered through the Casper Recreation & Aquatics Center and also the Casper Ice Arena when it reopens in November. Classes in Fitness, Dance, Martial Arts, Arts & Crafts, Specialty, Sports, Ice Skating and swimming will start next week or later.
Along with all the favorites, new classes and programs include: Earlybird Boot Camp, a Wednesday Ballet Barre, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Cake Decorating for Teens, Cake Decorating for Adults, Youth Knitting & Crochet, Youth Photography, Teen Knitting & Crochet and Science Lab.
Make sure to register early to guarantee a spot in a class and ensure classes meet their minimum.
Registration may be completed online at www.activecasper.com, at the Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., or by phone with credit card at 235-8383.
Tree care workshop Oct. 10
University of Wyoming Extension of Natrona County presents a Central Wyoming tree care workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Rd. A Zoom option is also available. In-person registration is limited to 75.
Speakers include Dr. John Ball of South Dakota State University, Dan Wiederrecht of the Douglas Bonsai Club and Clark Young of the Laramie County Conservation District. Ball will give the first and the last presentations. His first program will be on training both young and mature trees. Clark will give the second program of the morning, on developing wind breaks and preventing poorly placed snowdrifts. Lunch by HQ Bar BQ will be served at 11:45. The afternoon will start with a fun presentation on creating Bonsai from Native Wild Found Plants by Dan Wiederrecht. The final presentation will be about the ANSI Z Arboricultural Operational Safety Standards by Ball. By attending the full day ISA Certified Arborists will accumulate 5.5 CEU credits. Registrations are $15 and are open by contacting Rose Jones at the UW Extension Office of Natrona County at 235-9400. Payments can be made in cash or with a check.
Speakers are sponsored by Wyoming State Forestry Division, Natrona County Conservation District, the City of Casper Parks Division and ISA Rocky Mountain Chapter.
Masks will be required of those attending in person and tables and seating will be arranged for social distancing.
Those who do not want to attend in person due to concerns for COVID-19 exposure or who register late can attend via a Zoom video link. Lunch will only be served to those attending in person.
Tarzan opens full season of CC theater
The Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance will celebrate its 35th year at the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance during the 2020-2021 season.
Disney’s “Tarzan” will be the first offering. Under the direction of William Conte with choreography by Aaron Wood, the musical will run Oct. 22-25 and 28-31. “Tarzan” is based on Disney's animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's “Tarzan of the Apes.” The musical, featuring a score by rock legend Phil Collins, tells the story of an infant baby taken in and raised by gorillas after he washes up on the shores of West Africa. “This is a family-friendly show with an amazing cast. It will be a charming evening and look at the connections that tie us together and the importance of family,” said Chontelle Gray.
This year’s dance production will occur in December with “A Merry Mixed-up Christmas.” The story revolves around a slightly tipsy grandmother who has been sipping on eggnog while she tells the tale of “A Christmas Carol.” While telling the tale, grandma “ ... begins bringing characters from other Christmas stories and TV specials into the mix. She is a little mixed up, but that makes the story even more fun,” noted Gray, adding, “In the end, we realize that things may be a little mixed, but everything will be OK. Christmas will still come.” Directed and choreographed by Jodi Youmans Jones, “A Merry Mixed-up Christmas” will run Dec. 3-6 and 10-12.
To coincide with the 2021 Humanities Festival and its theme “Celebration/Milestones,” the theater department will present “Cyrano de Bergerac” Feb. 25-28 and March 3-6. Edmond Rostand’s classic play looks at Cyrano de Bergerac, a brilliant poet and swordsman during the reign of Louis XIII, who is in love with the beautiful Roxane. “This is a classic tale of romance and a beautiful show that also features swordplay, so there is something for everyone,” Gray said.
The final production for the season will be “Bright Star, ” which is ” ... a heartwarming musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell,” said Gray. Inspired by a true story, the Tony award-nominated musical “ ... is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1940s and 1920s and uses charm, humor and bluegrass music to tell the story of love lost and found,” she said.
According to Gray, all four productions will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage in the Krampert Theatre. Due to COVID-19, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. “We are practicing social distancing between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available each night. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in person so that we may ensure seating with distance between groups,” Gray said. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer is available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets for all productions will go on sale Monday, Oct. 5, and can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
de Vries on display at CC gallery
An exhibition of paintings and sketchbooks by John de Vries is now on display at the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery. The exhibit, “Seasons,” will be on display through Thursday, Oct. 22, and will also include a brief talk by the artist’s daughter, Janet de Vries, as part of the RedStone Recital and Gallery series Friday, Oct. 2.
de Vries made his living as a commercial artist in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio, but, according to information provided by the artist’s daughter, his real passion was in watercolor painting, pencil sketching, and pen and ink drawing. de Vries was always sketching, even during his four years spent in the U.S. Army in the European Theater during World War II. Using the GI Bill, de Vries graduated from the Cleveland School of Art. “Dad spent most of his career working for the Crawford Company in Akron, where he moved up the ladder from the manager of the mimeograph department to art director and vice president when he retired in 1980,” said Janet, Casper College retiree and former director of what is now known as the student success center.
The exhibition is also part of the RedStone Recital and Gallery Season’s opener Friday, Oct. 2. A gallery reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Zahradnicek Gallery, followed by the recital, featuring Casper College music faculty at 7 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall.
All events, including the RedStone Recital and Gallery season opener, are free and open to the public.
The Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located in the Music Building, located on the Casper College campus.
Thanks from foundation
Meals on Wheels Foundation would like to give a special thanks to Central Wyoming Corvette Club for hosting the Funkana event that was held on September 13 that benefited Meals on Wheels. It was an incredibly fun day and they appreciate the time, support and generosity of the Central Wyoming Corvette Club. They are so grateful to R & R Rest Stops, Sunrise Shopping Center, Indian Ice, Pepsi, Hat Six Travel Center, Foxy’s Grill and all who donated items to the raffle. To all who came out to participate, all the volunteers and donors, they are so grateful. Thank you everyone for your support to Meals on Wheels.
Bearing our family workshop
Join Art 321 on September 26 for a creative family workshop with Tara Pappas.
Families will create their own custom paintings inspired by Tara Pappas' "The Morning Light," representing their family unit (i.e. couple, couple with 1 cub/2 cubs/3 cubs/etc). Tara's open-ended instructional techniques provide opportunities for each artist to create unique paintings, rather than direct copies of the painting used for inspiration. All materials will be provided. Registration is $26 to $66.
After the workshop, prepaid registrants can head next door for a sandwich or burger compliments of The Office Bar and Grill.
Tara Pappas is a mixed media artist and illustrator in Laramie. Visit Tara’s website at www.TaraPappasArt.com to see her work and find out about her creative processes.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655 or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest Ave.
Online tools for art support
Join ART 321 for a two-hour session on September 26 with Tara Pappas exploring online platforms such as Patreon (where patrons can support your current projects) and tools to extend your reach with unique printing ideas. Attendees will leave this workshop with strategies for creating a supportive online community ready to back creative projects and inspiration for getting their work in the homes of more people. Registration is $20 to $40.
After the workshop, prepaid registrants can head next door for a beverage (wine, beer or well) compliments of The Office Bar and Grill.
Visit Tara’s website at www.TaraPappasArt.com to see her work and find out about her creative processes.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655 or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest Ave.
Fabric collage class
Come to Art 321 for a fun, fabric landscape collage workshop with fiber artist Carol Kolf on October 3. Learn new techniques and create several collages made of tiny pieces of fabric combined to make a landscape scene. Carol will discuss light source and how to add dimension to your scene using paint. There will not be any sewing in this class. Your finished landscapes will be suitable for framing or finishing as a mini quilt wall hanging. Cost is $75 to $95.
Supplies needed: Long pointed tweezers (long ones work best, but if you only have short ones, they will work), one piece of corrugated cardboard 10 by 12 inches; rotary cutter, 28mm or 45mm; 6 to 12-inch ruler; small cutting mat (can be shared); small and large fabric scissors. Optional: photograph to use for inspiration. All other supplies included.
Register by visiting the Facebook event, calling 265-2655 or stopping by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest St.
Learn more about Carol Kolf at: http://www.carolkolf.com/.
Saturday Study Oct. 3
The next First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be on Saturday, October 3. The subject is seeing Jesus and the Gospel in the Old Testament: A study of Typology. The class starts at 9 a.m. with refreshments. This is an interactive study and all are invited. The address is 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Birds n Bucks Nov. 21
The 23rd annual Birds n Bucks Food Drive is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Ridley's East.
The Birds and fixins’ will be distributed out to local families whose children receive Food for Thought Project weekend food bags, while the Bucks will be used to round out the Thanksgiving dinners and also feed 1,000 local children through Wyoming Food for Thought Project's weekend food bag program.
For just $5 you can feed one child all weekend long. For $50 you can provide a local family with a full Thanksgiving Dinner.
Food and monetary donations can be dropped off at Ridley's East or by making an online donation. https://tinyurl.com/BirdsnBucks20.
They appreciate the community helping to reach their goal to feed food-insecure families and children in Natrona County. A special thank you to partners Townsquare Media, Greiner Ford: Powered by Lithia and Ridley’s East.
To volunteer for this event, register at https://tinyurl.com/y6q96eml.
