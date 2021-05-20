Town Crier: This Just In

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Superhero Cuff

Kids love to transform into superheroes and with the Library’s super easy superhero craft, they can do just that in a few short minutes! Making lightning bolt superhero cuffs (out of glitter paper) may even give your little one with awesome imaginary powers. In this at-home craft, children in grades K-6 will create their own superhero cuffs. Starting May 24, you can stop by the Library to grab your free kit at the Children’s Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Tween Book Club (4th-6th grade)

Tweens are invited to join us at the Natrona County Library for a discussion of the first book in the “Life of a Cactus,” series by Dusti Bowling. Tween Book Club will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, May 24, in the Crawford Room, for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children’s Department to pick up a free copy of this month’s book, “Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus,” while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Intro to Prusa 3D printers