Town Crier: This Just In

Take & Make for Kids & Tweens: Superhero Cuff
Kids love to transform into superheroes and with the Library’s super easy superhero craft, they can do just that in a few short minutes! Making lightning bolt superhero cuffs (out of glitter paper) may even give your little one with awesome imaginary powers. In this at-home craft, children in grades K-6 will create their own superhero cuffs. Starting May 24, you can stop by the Library to grab your free kit at the Children’s Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Book Club (4th-6th grade)
Tweens are invited to join us at the Natrona County Library for a discussion of the first book in the “Life of a Cactus,” series by Dusti Bowling. Tween Book Club will be held at 4 p.m., on Monday, May 24, in the Crawford Room, for students in grades 4–6. Stop by the Children’s Department to pick up a free copy of this month’s book, “Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus,” while supplies last. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to Prusa 3D printers
Join us in the Creation Station at the Natrona County Library for an introduction to our collection of 3D printers at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, May 25. This course is will cover everything you need to know to get started with 3D printing, and part of the Maker Access Pass (MAP) pathway to machine mastery. “FDM101: Introductory Prusa 3D Printers” is part of the popular 3D Printing workshop series. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Writer’s Bloc meets online
The Natrona County Library’s Writers’ Bloc meets the fourth Tuesday of the month, 5:30 p.m., May 25, online. An inclusive writing group, writers of poetry, fiction, memoir, fan fiction, or anything else are invited to join us for an inspiring discussion. Don’t forget to bring your notebooks, laptops, napkins, and anything else you may have jotted ideas on. This month we will be holding our monthly writing group online instead of in-person. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88318116508 Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Teen Book Club (9th-12th grade)
A teen book club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, May 25, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. This month we will be discussing the graphic novel, “Anya’s Ghost,” by Vera Brosgol. The group is open to teens in grades 9–12. Participants receive a free drink at Metro Coffee Co., courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month’s book in the Teen Zone. The Teen Book Club meets monthly, and new members are always welcome. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Afterschool at the Library: Rainsticks
Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 26, in the Crawford Room for Afterschool at the Library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this dreary weather craft program, where we’ll be making DIY rainstick instruments. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
4teens @ 4
The Natrona County Library will host a Star Wars craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, May 27, in the Crawford Room. If you missed the May 4 Teen Take & Make, or you’d like to make another adorable Baby Yoda paracord keychain as a gift, join us to create your own DIY replica of the Child. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Wyoming History series
The Natrona County Historical Society, in partnership with the Natrona County Library, will hold a Wyoming History Series discussion at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 27, in the Crawford Room. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station’s new Glowforge Plus laser cutter. You’ll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you’ll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course at 10 a.m., on Friday, May 28, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.