Town Crier: This Just In

Confidential Zoom suicide grief support groups
Due to COVID 19, there are no in person suicide grief support groups at this time. However there are Zoom support meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month that are announced and with invitation on J.R’s Hunt; for life Facebook support page. Join the page and watch for the announcement invitation and join us. These are confidential and closed to the public. You must join via the Zoom application /invitation to attend. If you have problems, we can also Facetime you into the meetings. Once you join the Facebook group you may message with any questions.
Wyoming States Skeet Shoot set
The Wyoming States Skeet Shoot is August 28-30 at 700 JC Way in Casper. Cost is $40 per event. Each event is 100 targets. Events include Doubles, 12 ga, 20 ga, 28 ga, and 410 Bore. The event is sponsored by the Casper Skeet, Trap & Sporting Clays Club. For more information, call Russ at 333-3585 or email rburgh277@gmail.com.
First art show at CC opens Aug. 27
“Unraveling,” the first show for the 2020 fall semester at the Goodstein Visual Arts Center, will be on display Aug. 27 to Sept. 10. An artist talk will take place Thursday, Sept. 10.
The show presents the works of ceramic artist Amber Battista Olson. “With this show, I desire to catch the essence of a healing process, an unraveling,” she said.
“The austerity of my work is broken by the human touch. I am interested in the soft marks made by the human hand. I focus on process and expression, integrating gesture and movement. I am inspired by forms in nature, and the female body — perfect and imperfect all at once,” said Battista Olson.
Originally from the East Coast, she has lived in Wyoming for the last 16 years. “My main focus is in small-scale ceramic and mixed media sculpture, vessels and site-specific pieces,” Battista Olson noted. Her artwork is in the permanent collection at The NIC and private collections throughout the West. In addition to her artwork, she is the lead designer at Lulu B Art and Design.
The exhibition and talk are free and open to the public. The talk will take place in Room 102, beginning at noon.
The Goodstein Visual Arts Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery and Room 102 are located in the Goodstein Visual Arts Center on the Casper College campus.
New scholarships available
Five new scholarships have been established at Casper College, thanks to the generosity of Lee and Felicia Castellow.
Four of the scholarships are directed specifically at the trades. They include the Lee and Felicia Castellow Diesel Mechanics Scholarship, the Lee and Felicia Auto Mechanics Scholarship, the Lee and Felicia Castellow Welding Scholarship, and the Lee and Felicia Castellow Trades Scholarship. The fifth scholarship is the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center Graduate Scholarship.
The diesel mechanics, auto mechanics, and welding scholarships are all worth $1,000 to be divided equally between the fall and spring semesters. Each scholarship is open to any nontraditional Casper College student majoring in that specific field with a cumulative GPA of 2.0, who is enrolled in six or more credit hours and is a Wyoming resident who can show financial need.
The trades scholarship is open specifically to Wyoming high school graduates who are enrolled in a trades industry program at Casper College, are single or a single parent, and can show financial need. The scholarship is worth $1,000.
The fifth scholarship established by the Castellow’s is the Castellow Adult Learning Center Scholarship. The scholarship is specifically for a Wyoming student who has graduated from the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College, earned their High School Equivalency certificate, and is attending Casper College. To be considered for the $1,000 scholarship, students must be single, or a single parent, and show financial need.
“The Castellows wanted to give Wyoming residents the opportunity to attend Casper College. They also wanted to give back to the Casper community that has been so good to them,” noted Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on any of these scholarships, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
