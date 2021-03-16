Town Crier: This Just In

 Skip to main content
Dance at the Eagles

Please come to the dance on Saturday, March 20 at the Eagles Lodge. Free admission! Donations will be accepted. The dance will be from 6 to 9, so please note the earlier time. There will be a potluck dinner starting at 7. DJ Bill Sheeley will provide all kinds of dance music. So please come at 6 and if you like, bring a potluck item to share. Please come only if you are feeling well.

Easter Egg Hunt April 3

Easter Egg Hunt in the City Park across from the Elks Lodge, starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 3. Please arrive by 10:30 a.m. For ages 1 or walking to 12 years of age. Bring all the kiddos down for a fun filled time of finding eggs and getting prizes. For more information call 234-4839. This is open to the public.

