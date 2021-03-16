Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Dance at the Eagles

Please come to the dance on Saturday, March 20 at the Eagles Lodge. Free admission! Donations will be accepted. The dance will be from 6 to 9, so please note the earlier time. There will be a potluck dinner starting at 7. DJ Bill Sheeley will provide all kinds of dance music. So please come at 6 and if you like, bring a potluck item to share. Please come only if you are feeling well.