Town Crier: This Just In

Rotary hears about Red Cross

On Monday, Feb. 22, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Janet Lewis, executive director of the American Red Cross of Wyoming, as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be via Zoom. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend.

Janet Lewis became Wyoming executive director of the American Red Cross in December 2020. Prior to that, she served as executive director of the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, a role she took on when the chapter was established in 2014. She graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Communications and Political Science. She enjoyed a 40-year career in marketing and administration, primarily in healthcare.

Gumbo cookoff June 5

The annual Oil City Gumbo Cook-off will be held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on June 5. The open air cook-off combines competition with live music, a vendor fair, and a motorcycle and car show.

Each year the gates open at 11 a.m. with gumbo tasting at 11:30, and attendees are welcome to walk around and enjoy the live music, drink a beer, and even stay for the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m.