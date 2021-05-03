Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Beef raffle at VFW
Frank's Butcher Shop has generously offered to donate three halves of beef for the VFW to raffle off, including cutting and wrapping. The VFW, as well as supporting businesses around town, have begun selling tickets, one for $10, six for $50. There will only be 1,000 tickets sold. If interested, please stop by the VFW any time during business hours (1800 Bryan Stock Trail, at the top of the hill with the helicopter), or call 235-4867. Various Post and Auxiliary members will be selling tickets too. The drawing will be held on October 1. Need not be present to win. Keep an eye on this space, as monthly ribeye dinners from Frank's will be announced as well. The VFW sincerely thank the entire Casper community, and especially Frank's Butcher Shop, for their kindness in support of all veterans in our area.
Taco bar at the Elks
Wednesday Night Special at the Casper Elks Lodge is taco bar with all the fixings. All you can eat for $8. Build your own tacos, nachos, taco salad or any combination you desire with green chili and refried beans. Children 5 to 12 are $3, serving from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Also enjoy a dessert for $1. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Take out taco bar
The annual Taco Bar is to go from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 5, at United Church of Christ, 1511 S. Melrose. Don't worry, still playing it COVID safe. Helpers will help you pick out all of your fixins -- meat, beans, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, soft or hard shell. Always happy for those generous free will offerings, suggesting $10 per order. No need to order ahead.
Dance at Eagles Saturday
Join us for a dance from 6 to 9 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, at the Eagles Lodge. Admission is $3 per person for those 15 and older. DJ Dallas will provide the music and feel free to bring any favorite music you would like him to play. Also, there is a potluck dinner around 7 so bring some goodies to share if you want to.
Wednesday Writers
The Natrona County Library's monthly Wednesday Writers program meets the first Wednesday of every month, including at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, May 5, on the main floor. Open to all writers -- from those just picking up a pencil through published authors -- offering encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. Please join us on the main floor of the library for feedback, critiquing, and general discussion. If you'd like, bring some of your writing to share with the group. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Join us at the Natrona County Library at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, May 5, in the Crawford Room for After school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this interactive craft program where we will be celebrating Children's Day with "koinobori" or Japanese flying carp. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Learning the Cricut vinyl cutter
Join us in the Creation Station for an introduction to our Cricut at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 8. This is a quick 30 minute workshop that teaches you how to use the Cricut vinyl cutter! “CRFT101” covers vinyl cutting basics and how to operate the Cricut Design Space software. Please make sure to enroll in the Maker Access Pass to ensure you receive a badge at the end of this course. You can use your badges to track what you've learned to show potential employers. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Craftastic Saturday
Join us for a special Craftastic at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, in the Crawford Room for a DIY project that turns sunshine into color and happiness. We will be making sun catchers out of CD's - a "shab to fab" project, for sure. This crafting program is for ADULTS ONLY, and registration is required. This event is free and open to the public, with all supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Sign up at natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Take & Make for Kids & Tween
Reduce, reuse, and recycle with this sea-worthy craft for students in grades K-6 at the Natrona County Library. Starting May 10, you can stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make adorable egg carton turtles. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Monday
Does your tween like solving problems and puzzles? And maybe doing some geometry? And what about theme parks? Then have we got the afterschool program for you! The Natrona County Library will host a Ferris wheel craft program for students in grades 4-6 on Monday, May 10 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be using step-by-step instructions AND problem-solving skills to build their own spinning Ferris wheels. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to Singer sewing machines
This is a 60-minute workshop at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, for the Creation Station makerspace, and teaches you how to use the Singer Quantum Stylist 9960 sewing machine at the state-of-the-art maker space. You'll need to attend this course before you can use the Singer sewing machines at any MAP facility. CRFT110 covers sewing basics and best practices, and allows you to become more familiar with basic stitches and patterns. Please make sure to enroll in the Maker Access Pass to ensure you receive a badge at the end of this course. You can use your badges to track what you've learned or show potential employers. Almost all of our equipment requires training and badges before use. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Things You Wish They Taught in School: Higher Education
For this month's Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series we will be joined by folks from Casper College to help us learn more about higher education, at 5 p.m., on Tueday, May 11, in the Crawford Room. Join us for the first presentation in the series. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Register at natronacountylibrary.org/programs to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations.
This series -- in partnership with local community organizations and businesses -- is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.
Never Too Old Book Club
Join us for a discussion of "The Downstairs Girl" by critically-acclaimed author Stacey Lee. We will be meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, at Metro Coffee Downtown. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. This program is free and open to the public, and participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of Natrona County Library. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Republican women meet May 11
Natrona County Republican Women's meeting for May will be at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, at the Ramkota. It is the second part of the 2021 Legislative update. The speakers will be a mix of Natrona County Senators & Legislators. We split it up between two meetings to allow more time for our elected officials to speak as well as time for questions. May's meeting will also be in the evening to allow more members to participate.
Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due by Friday, May 7, by 6 p.m., please. Space is limited to 40 to 55 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican. Men are always welcome.
When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women! Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door.
Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.
Free Natrona County preparedness workshop
A preparedness workshop will be held on May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, at 3931 West 45th St. The event is free and open to the public.
Booths will feature information on 72-hour emergency survival kits, employment, self-reliance, addiction recovery, internet security, food storage, disaster relief resources, personal safety, and fire safety. There will be classes on disaster preparedness, food storage, personal safety, and spiritual preparedness.
The keynote speakers will be Scott Cotton, UW Extension Educator/Disaster Education Specialist, and Kim Austin, regional manager of Self-Reliance Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Elks golf tourney May 22
Elks Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at Casper Municipal Golf Course. Format is 2-person best ball scramble, $70 per person, $10 mulligans for a 50/50 drawing. Dinner and prizes at the lodge afterwards for all participants. Must be present to win. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Elks fishing derby June 18-20
Elk's Fishing Derby is at Alcova June 18-20, west side, first shelter past the marina. Tickets are $30. The fun starts at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 18, and ends at noon on June 20. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Saturday, June 19, to participate in the derby. Friday night dinner menu is TBD, cost is $15. Saturday night dinner is included in the derby ticket. If you don't participate in the derby and just want to come and eat, the cost will be $15. Please bring a covered dish to share. Kids 12 and under are $10, which includes hot dogs. Rules and more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and in the Summer Corral. Members and guest only please. For more information, call 234-4839.