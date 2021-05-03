Town Crier: This Just In

Things You Wish They Taught in School: Higher Education

For this month's Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series we will be joined by folks from Casper College to help us learn more about higher education, at 5 p.m., on Tueday, May 11, in the Crawford Room. Join us for the first presentation in the series. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information. Register at natronacountylibrary.org/programs to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations.

This series -- in partnership with local community organizations and businesses -- is here to help fill some gaps about important information you might have missed at school to get you on track to building better life skills. Each month we will cover a different topic, led by experts in that field, to help answer some of your questions. Keep checking our website and Facebook page to learn more about this series and to find out what topic we will be covering each month.

