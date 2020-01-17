Town Crier: This Just In

You are the owner of this article.
Saturday support meetings

  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 9:30 a.m., women's meeting, 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker meeting; 8 p.m, 342 E. K, ste. 352; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
  • Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
  • Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site: http://www.urmrna.org.
  • NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 615 S David St.
  • Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Rotary hears about symphony

On Monday, January 20, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Christopher Dragon, Director of the Wyoming Symphony, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. Dragon will discuss plans for the Wyoming Symphony. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Christopher Dragon was named director of the Wyoming Symphony in May 2019. He also serves as music director for the Colorado Symphony.

Monthly vets ceremony Jan. 31

The Natrona County United Veterans Council and the staff of the Oregon Trail Wyoming Veterans Cemetery conduct a monthly memorial service for those known Wyoming veterans who have died since our last memorial service which was held on December 31 when 91 Wyoming veterans were honored.

This month’s memorial service will be held at noon January 31 in the Tom Walsh Chapel at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.

This memorial service is provided on behalf of a grateful state and nation as an expression of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by each of these veterans.

The veteran’s name, Wyoming community and branch of service is read at roll call. There is a rifle salute, taps and a flag ceremony.

