Town Crier: This Just In

Monthly vets ceremony Jan. 31

The Natrona County United Veterans Council and the staff of the Oregon Trail Wyoming Veterans Cemetery conduct a monthly memorial service for those known Wyoming veterans who have died since our last memorial service which was held on December 31 when 91 Wyoming veterans were honored.

This month’s memorial service will be held at noon January 31 in the Tom Walsh Chapel at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.

This memorial service is provided on behalf of a grateful state and nation as an expression of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by each of these veterans.

The veteran’s name, Wyoming community and branch of service is read at roll call. There is a rifle salute, taps and a flag ceremony.

