Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Winter Markets return monthly
Wyoming Food for Thought Project hosts monthly Winter Markets on March 13, April 10 and May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Good Food Hub, 420 W. 1st St.
Markets are dedicated to creating a more equitable local food system in response to local growers and producers' demand. Wyoming Food for Thought Project encourages everyone to participate and welcomes all vendors who only sell products they have grown or processed.
For more information about the Winter Market or other Food for Thought programs, or for volunteer information, call 337-1703 or email info@wyfftp.org or visit wyomingfoodforthoughtproject.org.
UU Casper online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Services and most events are currently online: visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for how to attend.
On March 14, Reverend Leslie Kee will continued on the March worship “Soul Work.” In the March 21 service, “Soul Work: Stepping Back From the Edge,” guest speaker Rebecca Hunt will combine readings, music and meditation to look at the power of balance, especially in this time of general dystopic imbalance. Come balanced or come stressed and leave with your soul eased and refreshed. The service will be followed at 11:30 a.m., by a congregational listening session, to hear UU Casper members and friends’ thoughts, ideas and questions as we plan for the future. On March 28, Cindy Wright, Megan Jessup and Elizabeth Otto will present “The Soul: A View from Different Perspectives and Traditions,” where they will explore the Hawaiian, Toltec, Kabbalistic, Jungian, and Norse models of the soul/spirit/psyche. On April 4, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the April worship theme “Courage.”
On Saturday, March 20, at 2 p.m., Elizabeth Otto, Athne Machdane, and Bren Lieske will lead a special online earth-centered service “Unveiling Our Vision: Finding Answers for the Year Ahead.”
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 am.
The next UU Casper Freethinkers online discussion will be March 13 at 1 p.m. with the topic of “Faith, Hope, and Love.”
The Religious Exploration Program families invite everyone to join them for Game Night on March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at UU Casper. We will be following covid-19 precautions (masks, social distancing) and have a 20 person maximum, so please RSVP to Annette Grochowski or email news@uucasper.org.
Providing an opportunity to explore science, technology, culture, and our changing world, the next monthly Lunch With TED will be held online on Sunday March 28th at noon, when we’ll view and discuss the TEDx Talk “Why We Get Mad and Why it’s Healthy,” by Ryan Martin.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Women's exhibit returns to Bishop Home
In honor of Women’s history month, the Historic Bishop Home reinstalled the exhibit developed by Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and The National Portrait Gallery on "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence," a poster exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured Women's voting rights in the U.S. Continuing the Year of the Women. The Historic Bishop Home is pleased to showcase this wonderful poster exhibit that traces the 80 year history of Women’s Suffrage Movement. The fight for the right for women to vote began in the mid-1800’s and reached a major milestone in 1920 with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The poster exhibit traces the movement from the beginning to 1965 passage of Voting Rights Act. The exhibit was reinstalled at the request of visitor’s who were not able to come this Fall. It will remain on display until May.
The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street Casper, Wyoming. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Guests are asked to wear masks and our provided shoe protectors as a safety precaution for our staff and themselves. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.