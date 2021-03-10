Town Crier: This Just In

On Saturday, March 20, at 2 p.m., Elizabeth Otto, Athne Machdane, and Bren Lieske will lead a special online earth-centered service “Unveiling Our Vision: Finding Answers for the Year Ahead.”

The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 am.

The next UU Casper Freethinkers online discussion will be March 13 at 1 p.m. with the topic of “Faith, Hope, and Love.”

The Religious Exploration Program families invite everyone to join them for Game Night on March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at UU Casper. We will be following covid-19 precautions (masks, social distancing) and have a 20 person maximum, so please RSVP to Annette Grochowski or email news@uucasper.org.

Providing an opportunity to explore science, technology, culture, and our changing world, the next monthly Lunch With TED will be held online on Sunday March 28th at noon, when we’ll view and discuss the TEDx Talk “Why We Get Mad and Why it’s Healthy,” by Ryan Martin.

