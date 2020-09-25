Town Crier: This Just In

Fundraiser dinner at Elks

October is Elk National Foundation Month. Please join in an ENF Fundraiser Dinner October 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. They will only be doing 80 racks of baby back ribs this year because of COVID-19. There is a sign up sheet at the bar. Once you sign up, you cannot add people. You will have to do a new reservation. There will only be 50 seats in the dinning room and 30 seats in the lounge. If you would like a rack to go, please let Wes know. Cost is $16 for half rack, $21 for a full rack and all the fixings. ENF Fundraiser dinner is prepared by Wes Stull and Casper volunteers. Please sign up at the bar for reservations. Members, significant other only. For more information call Beth at 262-9077 or 234-4839.