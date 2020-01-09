Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In</&h1>
Parkinson’s support Jan. 14
Parkinson’s caregivers are welcome Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at The Annex at 120 S Forest Dr. at 5:30 p.m. for the Parkinson’s Support Group Meeting. This support group is open to anyone with Parkinson’s or caring for someone with Parkinson’s. No matter how concerned your friends and relatives may be, it helps to meet with people who are “in the same boat” and truly understand your situation. A representative from VIBES will be discussing how music therapy can benefit people with Parkinson’s, including improving movement and helping with relaxation. They will also discuss different programs they offer. To RSVP or for questions, call 577-5204 and ask for Jerri.
DM performs Shrek
Dean Morgan Middle School will present Shrek The Musical JR. at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, January 16 and 17, at the Dean Morgan Cafe at 1440 S. Elm St. Admission is free and all are welcome to this kid-friendly show.
The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle: learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.
Shrek’s unique story of discovery encourages people to examine their prejudices, review what they believe to be their limitations and work to better understand themselves and others. The actors and crew in this production have embarked on a similar journey, as students and teachers with many different interests have learned more about themselves and each other while collaborating towards the common goal of presenting this musical.
Winter Thankful Thursdays set
Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiaries for the winter season include: January 16, Audubon of the Rockies; January 23, Herder Pride: Glenrock’s Booster Club will be raising money for Sterling and Skyla Smith; January 30, Drew’s Decision (suicide prevention); February 6, Natrona County Alcohol Task Force (Safe Ride of Natrona County); February 13, Glenrock Area Food Pantry; February 20, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming; February 27, Here to Help Wyoming Foundation; March 5, Special Olympics Wyoming; March 12, Community Action Partnership of Natrona County; March 19, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming; March 26, Tate Geological Museum; April 2, Fraternal Order of the Eagles; April 9, Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps; April 16, Safe Kids Wyoming; April 23, The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association; April 30, Casper Children’s Theater; May 7, Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Classes for youth at Rec Center
Several unique classes for youth are offered through the Casper Recreation Center beginning the week of January 20.
School’s out on Monday, January 20 and there are some great activities planned for elementary children, ages 5 to 13. Super Fun Day activities will include games and sports, arts and crafts and ice skating. Bring warm clothes for skating, a morning snack and sack lunch. Leaders are scheduled from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and children are fully supervised at all times. The fee for the day including skating and afternoon snack is $19 for nonmembers, $17 for Rec Center members.
Children ages 6-12 will learn techniques of working with clay in the Youth Pottery class. Bring out creativity with hand-building and throwing on the wheel. All supplies are furnished and firing is included. Class meets on Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. beginning January 21. The registration fee for this eight-week class is $63 for members of the Recreation Center and $75 for nonmembers.
Babysitting 101 is a comprehensive training for ages 11-14. Students will learn solutions to the most common faced problems babysitters face and how to perform basic first aid. In this interactive class, students will be trained in topics such as understanding the likes & dislikes of children, preparing a fun, practical tote bag and activities for kids of all ages. The clinic will be held on Saturday, January 25 from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, please cal 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or visit www.activecasper.com.
Free tax prep starts Jan. 21 at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals beginning Tuesday, January 21 running through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Bubbles, Baubles ‘n Beans Jan. 31
Mark your calendar for Friday, January 31, 2020, for the 21st annual Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans fundraiser at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. The event benefits Natrona County Meals on Wheels. Come sip, sample and delight in great food, raffle prizes and company as part of the evening’s festivities. Doors are open from 4 to 8 p.m. Come and sample up to 30 different chilies and soups from many different local restaurants, business and chefs plus refreshing beverages from Pepsi and Budweiser. Finish up with some delicious ice cream to cool your taste buds. In addition to delicious food and drinks there will be several fabulous raffle packages to choose from. Just buy a $5 raffle ticket (or several) and pick the raffle package you want a chance of winning.
Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids age 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Meals On Wheels office, The Cadillac Cowgirl, Porter’s Mountain View Supply, Hilltop National Bank (Country Club Location), First Interstate Bank (downtown location and Eastridge Mall Location) and Blue Ridge Coffee.
The Pot o’ Beans reverse raffle includes cash prizes for the evening totaling $10,575. Buy a bean for $100 and your bean could be worth up to $5,000. There are 29 additional chances to win between $125 and $600. For each bean purchased, you will receive two admission tickets to the event. If you purchase a bean but cannot attend, we will gladly mail your admission tickets to your family or friends in the Casper area who would enjoy coming to the event. You do not need to be present to win.
If you are interested in being a chili and/or soup vendor, sponsor, volunteer or to donate a raffle prize please contact Meals On Wheels for further information at 265-8659. You can also visit www.mealswheels.com or on Facebook.
Winter shows at planetarium
Here’s what’s playing January through March at the Casper Planetarium. Admission is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Find details and trailers at casperplanetarium.com.
“Cell! Cell! Cell!” is an ex-cell-ent adventure inside the human body. People are made of cells that work, talk and think. Join Raj and Sooki as they go through the Shrink-a-Tron and explore inside cells. Suggested for ages 6 and up. Playing Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 p.m.
“Mars One Thousand One” lets you journey with the first human crew to reach Mars. Visually breathtaking, filmed with live actors on specially designed sets. This space exploration movie includes solid science and is perfect for families to see together. Playing Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. (except the first Saturday of each month).
“We Are Stars” connects the beginnings of life on Earth to the beginnings of the universe. Journey back billions of years with the Time Master and learn how life got its start. Narrated by Andy Serkis. Suggested for ages 8 and up. Playing Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
“Entirely Live” is an expanded star walk that shows you the stars, planets and constellations visible in the night sky for the coming month. Learn the stories behind them and how to be a better stargazer. Plays at 7 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
Grief Share Jan. 14 at HPCC
Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone.
Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. This group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. They understand how you feel because they’ve been in the same place. They will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.
The group will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting Tuesday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m. in Rm. 1335. There is a $15 fee for the book. For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.
Free movie for grownups
Casper’s AARP Wyoming Action Team will present the biopic “Judy,” about the life and career of Judy Garland, at the Studio City Theaters in Casper at 7 p.m. on January 15.
The film is free, thanks to AARP’s Casper Action Team and AARP’s Movies for Grownups program. Tickets are free but registration is required for entry. To get tickets, call 1-877-926-8300 and ask the operator for Movies for Grownups, Casper, Wyoming, showing of “Judy.”
Renee Zellweger stars in the movie, “Judy,” a biopic outlining the career of Judy Garland. The movie takes place in the winter of 1968 as showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town.
The movie is a part of AARP’s Movies For Grownups program, which seeks to fight social isolation in those aged 50 and over. Social isolation occurs when people withdraw and become disconnected from family, friends and community. A study by professors Julianne Holt-Lunstad and Timothy Smith of Brigham Young University found that prolonged social isolation is as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day and is more harmful than obesity. Social isolation has been linked to higher blood pressure, greater susceptibility to the flu and other infectious diseases, and earlier onset of dementia.
For more information, contact Tanya Johnson, AARP Wyoming’s Associate State Director for Outreach and Local Advocacy at tajohnson@aarp.org.
Second annual Restaurant Week set
For the second year in a row, 5150’ Local is celebrating Casper’s robust culinary scene with 5150’ Restaurant Week from January 19-25, 2020.
“Casper has 193 restaurants, not to mention numerous watering holes and coffee shops,” said Amanda Scherlin, marketing manager for Visit Casper, the organization behind 5150’ Local. “Restaurant Week gives residents and out-of-town visitors the opportunity to sample the wide array of mouth-watering offerings in this city.”
Held throughout Casper, 5150’ Restaurant Week features specials at local restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms and coffee shops, with all participating partners serving up exclusive offerings throughout the week.
In addition to specials at each location, the week also features three price points that tie into celebrating all things Casper and Wyoming, including $3.07 (in honor of Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
Winter grief support Jan. 20
Winter Grief Support Group is a gathering for adults grieving the death of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and develop coping strategies The group is free and open to the public.
Winter Grief Support Group will be facilitated by Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten and will meet Monday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. from January 20 through February 24. It will meet at Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 South Wilson Street in Casper, and light refreshments will be provided.
For more information or to register for the group, please call CWHP at 577-4832.
First Saturday study
The First Saturday study on February 1 will be an investigation of 1 Corinthians 15 and the resurrection of Jesus and the resurrection of his followers. This chapter is certainly one of the most comforting in scripture when it comes to what happens at death. This is an interactive study with refreshments provided starting at 9 am at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office for more information at 234-8812.
Drive away in a classic Mercedes
You can have a chance to win a classic Mercedes convertible. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is excited to announce that at this year’s Reverse Raffle & Auction, those who support the Building Connections Campaign through the Impact Auction will receive a chance to win a 1980 Mercedes Benz 380 SL convertible. This golden nugget features a new hard top and an automatic transmission.
For every $250 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, you will get a chance to drive away in this beauty and help update access to technology for youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
At the 2020 Reverse Raffle & Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, pledges made during the Impact Auction support the expansion of the Susie McMurry Technology Center at the main club, improve access to updated technology at all club sites and grow college education opportunities for youth and their families. Currently, the club has raised 75 percent of the funds needed to finish the expansion.
Winner will be drawn at random at the 2020 Reverse Raffle and Auction on February 1, 2020 at the Casper Events Center. You need not be present at the event to win the car, but it would be more fun if you are present.
Pledges are being accepted now and will end at the completion of the Impact Auction held at the Reverse Raffle and Auction on February 1, 2020.
Children need to feel prepared and empowered to graduate from high school ready for their next step, whether that is college, trade school, the military or employment. At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, youth have access to resources and tools to be successful in school. As 21st century learners, they require modern and updated technology and education opportunities. Many club kids will contribute to the workforce in less than a decade. And some will have careers that don’t even exist yet. For them to be successful, they need innovative technology, updated resources and equipment and first-class education opportunities so they can become valued employees and contributing members of the community.
For more information, contact Ashley Bright at 235-4079 or abright@bcccw.org.