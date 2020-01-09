Town Crier: This Just In

“Mars One Thousand One” lets you journey with the first human crew to reach Mars. Visually breathtaking, filmed with live actors on specially designed sets. This space exploration movie includes solid science and is perfect for families to see together. Playing Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. (except the first Saturday of each month).

“We Are Stars” connects the beginnings of life on Earth to the beginnings of the universe. Journey back billions of years with the Time Master and learn how life got its start. Narrated by Andy Serkis. Suggested for ages 8 and up. Playing Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.

“Entirely Live” is an expanded star walk that shows you the stars, planets and constellations visible in the night sky for the coming month. Learn the stories behind them and how to be a better stargazer. Plays at 7 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.

Grief Share Jan. 14 at HPCC

Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone.