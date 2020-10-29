Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
No open house at clubhouse
November is National Model Railroad month and the Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association usually holds an Open House during that time. The officers and general membership announce that we will not be doing that this year. We will still open the doors to visits on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday evenings from 7 to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. We have large aisle ways and lots of room for social distancing. We can accommodate wheelchairs and walkers as well as foot traffic.
We still offer ideas and helps to modelers of all scales. We accept donations of unneeded equipment and find homes for those items. Bring your camera device and enjoy yourselves. Look at our library of books, VHS tapes and DVDs of railroading. We will be working on getting a display of model railroading at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center during December so please excuse us from being at the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center Street during that time.
Call Homer at 266-6439, Nathan at 258-7869 or Harry at 235-4950. You may leave a message when you get no immediate answer.
Fall at Methodist thrift
It’s fall in Wyoming, time to dress up, decorate another season, and enjoy the fabulous treasures at the Methodist Thrift Shop. Our super specials are 50 percent off on all Halloween, fall items, men’s shorts and shirts. Come see for yourself. There are beautiful housewares, decorating items, linens, outerwear, men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and lots of children’s items. If jewelry is your specialty, you’ll be mesmerized by the selection.
The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10-4, and Saturday, 10-2, at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, beside the Dollar Store and Big Lots.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, right here in our community.
CC needs virtual tournament judges
Volunteer judges are needed for the 39th Annual Pioneer Trails Speech and Debate Tournament at Casper College Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8. This year’s tournament will be virtual due to COVID-19.
The tournament is in desperate need of people to help out this year, and the success of hosting the tournament is dependent upon the willingness and generosity of volunteer judges. Judging times are available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. No experience is needed for judging.
“Because the tournament is virtual this year, volunteers won’t need to come to campus to judge,” said Douglas Hall, communication instructor and director of forensics. According to Hall, volunteer judges need reliable internet access and a computer.
“For those considering, they should not let the idea of judging via their computer intimidate them as it is actually very easy to navigate the virtual tournaments. Judgers will just need to be able to evaluate a set of presentations and determine who most effectively communicates their message,” Hall said.
The tournament attracts regional colleges and universities. In past years the tournament has drawn teams from the University of Wyoming, the United States Air Force Academy, and Brigham Young University.
Judging categories include parliamentary debate, persuasion, prose, duet, speech to entertain, extemporaneous, impromptu, poetry, informative, communication analysis, program oral interpretation and dramatic interpretation.
“We are in need of people to judge for an hour or more during this tournament. We want to make this one of the best tournaments that forensics has to offer, and with the help of the community, we can do that,” said Hall.
To volunteer or for more information, contact Hall at 268-2496 or dhall@caspercollege.edu.
Learn how wildlife winter
“Preparing for Winter” is the title for the November Werner Wildlife Study Series Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.
If you have ever wondered how animals survive Wyoming’s harsh winters, plan to join naturalist Mike Bardgett for a look into what it takes for winter survival.
According to India Hayford, Bardgett is a member of the Choctaw tribe and the Audubon Society. He has been a volunteer and popular speaker at the Werner Wildlife Museum since 2015. Bardgett, who obtained his B.S. in wildlife management from the University of Wyoming, worked for the Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming State Parks, and the Natrona County School District #1. Bardgett now works for the BLM at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.
“Preparing for Winter” is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.
