Town Crier: This Just In

Good Friday at St. Mark's

Good Friday Services on April 2 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7th and Wolcott, will be held at 6 p.m. This is an ecumenical service with the seven last words Jesus spoke from the cross and reflections by seven different ministers with choral music in between the reflections. All are welcome. Social distancing and mask protocols will be followed. For more information, call the church office, 234-0831.

Free food Saturday

Lots of hungry people out there! Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott is getting an extra load of perishable food on Saturday. There will be Farmer to Family boxes, milk and fresh produce. We are going to need a little help unloading and distributing starting at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. Remember we don't check ID or income when we have the perishable food. As always during the pandemic it is okay to pick up for family, neighbors, friends that can't get down here to pick up on their own. Anyone in a position to help deliver to low income apartments and other places where low income folks maybe can't get out, contact us. For more information Call me at 307-215-4732, email me at mbudenske@aol.com or PM me on Facebook.

