Town Crier: This Just In

Good Friday at St. Mark's
Good Friday Services on April 2 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7th and Wolcott, will be held at 6 p.m. This is an ecumenical service with the seven last words Jesus spoke from the cross and reflections by seven different ministers with choral music in between the reflections. All are welcome. Social distancing and mask protocols will be followed. For more information, call the church office, 234-0831.
Free food Saturday
Lots of hungry people out there! Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott is getting an extra load of perishable food on Saturday. There will be Farmer to Family boxes, milk and fresh produce. We are going to need a little help unloading and distributing starting at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. Remember we don't check ID or income when we have the perishable food. As always during the pandemic it is okay to pick up for family, neighbors, friends that can't get down here to pick up on their own. Anyone in a position to help deliver to low income apartments and other places where low income folks maybe can't get out, contact us. For more information Call me at 307-215-4732, email me at mbudenske@aol.com or PM me on Facebook.
Spring has sprung at Methodist Thrift
Spring has sprung. Come see the magic that has taken place at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. Winter has disappeared and up pops Spring with all new merchandise to match our eager look at a new season. Come discover all the new bright colors, fun fabrics, and the “get-outside-and-play” attitude. You’ll see those brands that are famous for adventure, along with gardening and playing in the dirt. The new season opens April 3, so get in on the fun.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Your shopping helps local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith, both serving many who need a hand up, especially in these difficult times.
You will find the United Methodist Thrift Shop at 2111 East 12th in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store.
”LIKE” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop and you can view some of our photos
Books on Tap Book Club
Books on us. Drinks on you. Join us at the Gaslight Social as the Natrona County Library resumes in-person Books on Tap Book Club, complete with beer (or your drink of choice). We will be discussing Julia Phillips' award-winning thriller, "Disappearing Earth" on Thursday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. Pick up your free copy of the book at the Natrona County Library 2nd Floor Reference Desk ahead of time. Ages 21+. Call 577-7323 or visit our website to learn more.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books -- it's a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers. Each program is tailored to the audience's unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday at 11 a.m., of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. This program is free and open to all. Sign up at: natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569694. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Craftastic Saturday
Join the library for a special Craftastic on Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m., in the Crawford Room for a DIY project that is sure to delight all the little birdies in your yard. We will be making pine cone bird feeders loaded with tasty bird seed and everyone's favorite spoonable protein, peanut butter. This crafting program is for adults only, and registration is required at natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569731. This event is free and open to the public, with all supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Take & Make for kids & tweens
Welcome spring with this sweet paper plate sun and rainbow craft for students in grades K-6. Starting April 12,, you can stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make a paper plate sun and rainbow craft at home. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Tween Monday
Does your tween love bluegrass music? And crafting? Then have we got the afterschool program for you! The Natrona County Library will host a twangy banjo craft program for students in grades 4-6 on Monday, April 12 at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room. The kiddos will be transforming jar lids and popsicle sticks into stringed instruments that they can use to strum and serenade their way through the week. All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Things You Wish They Taught in School
We continue our Things You Wish They Taught in School presentation series. For the month of April, experts from the Wyoming Housing Authority help us learn what we need to know about housing. Join us for the second of four housing presentations, “ Financing for Housing,” on April 13 at the Natrona County Library in the Crawford Room. Be there to learn what you need to do to make sure your finances are on track for your housing dreams! Learn great skills about saving for housing and all it entails. Register to get an email reminder about the event and for updates about these presentations: https://natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/calendar/13950/.
Never Too Old Book Club
A missing girl on a journey of revenge. A serial-like podcast following the clues she's left behind. And an ending you won't be able to stop talking about. Join us for a discussion of Courtney Summers' New York Times bestselling novel, "Sadie," on Tuesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Metro Coffee Downtown. The Never Too Old Book Club, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, discusses young adult literature with adult appeal. The group is open to both teens and adults, with parent-teen pairs especially encouraged. Stop by the Library's second floor desk to register and pick up a copy of this month's book. This program is free and open to the public, and participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of Natrona County Library. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
After school at the library
Join us at the Natrona County Library on Wednesday, April 14, at 4 p.m., in the Crawford Room for after school at the library. Students in grades K-6 are invited to attend this elephant-inspired interactive craft program that will have your kiddos ready to trumpet their way through the African savanna. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Genealogy Workshop
The Natrona County Genealogy Society will hold its monthly genealogy workshop on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom online meetings. This month, Vernon Vinzant will present "Using Software to Make a Book." This program is free and open to the public, but REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Register at natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7284466. Once registered, we will send you the link for the Zoom meeting. Call 577-7323 for more information.
Take & Make for kids & tweens
In this at-home robot craft and STEM activity, children in grades K-6 will create their own gliding robot toy. This fun activity combines creativity with scientific thinking. Starting April 19, you can stop by the library to grab all the supplies you need to make your very own climbing robot. Pick up your free kit at the Children's Department before supplies run out. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.