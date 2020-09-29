Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Nelly postponed to 2021
Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center and Brava Enterprise regret to announce that the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring Nelly with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Boane, scheduled for October 30, 2020, has been postponed to October 30, 2021
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase beginning on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 9 a.m., through October 30, 2020 at 10 p.m. Refunds will no longer be available after October 30, 2020. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund on your purchase.
Boxing club gets Daniels Fund grant
Casper Boxing Club announced that it has received a $50,000.00 Daniels Fund grant to support the Clubs Youth Boxing Program, their Rock Steady Boxing Program, the National PAL program, and the day to day operations of the Club.
The Casper Boxing Club is a community youth sports program. CBC has been working with youth for 30 years teaching principles, sportsmanship, confidence, discipline, and character through the sport of Amateur boxing.
“This grant will enable us to continue to support our youth membership program, grow our competition boxing team, continue with our NPAL youth at risk program and keep our club running for the general membership,” said Clayton Jensen, executive director of the Casper Boxing Club.
The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grant program, scholarship program and ethics initiative. Visit their website: DanielsFund.org to learn more.
For more information about the Casper Boxing Club, call 265-2471 or visit our website www.casperboxingclub.com.
Dance at Eagles Saturday
Come to the dance scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m., on Saturday, October 3, at the Eagles Lodge, with music provided by DJ Bill Sheeley. All kinds of music to dance to and everyone is welcome. Admission is $6 for everyone 15 and older. We plan to have potluck snacks about 8:15 and we may even have a door prize drawing after 9. Please come only if you are feeling well.
CC offers late-start classes
Casper College is offering a slate of five late-start classes, four of which are online.
The one in-person class is Business Math, BADM, 1005, starting the week of Oct. 19. One of the online classes, Public Speaking 2010, begins Oct. 5 and will include live speeches over Zoom. The other three online classes, American and Wyoming Government, POLS 1000; General Psychology, PSYC 1000; and Issues in Agriculture, ANSC 1160, will begin the week of Oct. 19.
According to Peter Van Houten, dean for the Casper College School of Social and Behavioral Science, the five classes provide advantages for two groups of students. “The first are current college students who decide to drop a class but wish to maintain their full-time status,” said Van Houten. “The second group is residents in the community who have busy schedules but would like to start earning credit toward a college degree,” he noted.
The government, psychology and communication classes all fulfill general education requirements for degree attainment, while the other two tie into business and agriculture majors.
To enroll, current students should meet with their adviser or someone from the Casper College Student Success Center,“ ... if they want information on how these classes may or may not impact their current degree plan,” said Leanne Loya, director of recruitment and retention. Otherwise, current students can log in to their MyCCInfo account and register.
Those who are not yet Casper College students can register for any of the classes as a non-degree student. Information for non-degree seeking students can be found at caspercollege.edu/admissions/types/non-degree.
Van Houten noted that the classes were being offered for students who “ ... like the quicker pace of the classes and the ability to earn more credits in a shorter number of weeks. We hope to continue offering this option if there is a need in the community and on the campus,” he said.
For those needing registration assistance or with questions, contact enrollment services at 268-2323 or enrollmentservices@caspercollege.edu.
Special Olympics Fall Tournament in Casper
Special Olympics Wyoming will host a modified version of its annual Fall Tournament on Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9. This year, the Fall Tournament will feature Individual Soccer Skills, Cycling and Bocce competitions.
With the limits on gathering sizes as well as respect to physical distancing, bowling will not be offered at the 2020 Fall Tournament.
This year, adjustments will be made to ensure the best experience possible for all involved. Physical distancing policies in place by facilities will be followed as well as the recommendations of the local health department and Special Olympics.
Cycling competitions will offer time trials only; there will be no road races. Designated areas will be assigned for athletes while they are awaiting their event. Spectators will also have pre-determined locations to watch and cheer for our athletes.
Bocce competition will return with an increase of participants. Only a singles tournament will be offered.
Individual Soccer Skills competition will be offered, no team play will be offered.
These events will be held in various locations throughout the two days in Casper. Locations include George Tani Field, North Casper Soccer Fields, Edness Kimball State Park, and Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.
The Wyoming communities participating in this year’s tournaments include Casper, Cody, Thermopolis, Teton County, Gillette, Goshen County, Sheridan and Douglas.
Special Olympics Wyoming is seeking volunteers to help keep score, assist with skills stations and award medals. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for any of these events, please contact our office 235-3062 or register online at www.specialolympicswy.com.
Thanks for a great Wing Ding
The Casper Shrine Club would like to thank the Casper Community for the overwhelming support and participation in its 2nd Annual Wing Ding held September 12.
The many Casper restaurants and businesses that made this event happen are the true heroes. Without them, we could not have created such a wonderful community event. We look forward to next year, it will be even bigger and better.
Call Greg Breed at 259-5818 with any questions, or to be included in next year's event.
Please mark your calendars now for the 3rd annual Casper Shrine Club Wing Ding on August 28, 2021.
October equivalency at CC
Three orientation sessions will be offered for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College. Sessions will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m.
“The orientation session is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $592 a week compared to $746 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $8,008 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2019.
“All our services are free and open to the public. Our High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientation sessions Oct. 13 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Oct. 12. Reservations may be made by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse.
New scholarship for nursing students
A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in honor of former instructor and administrator Judith S. Turner.
The Judith S. Turner Nursing Scholarship is open to any Casper College student majoring in nursing with a cumulative GPA of 2.5, who is enrolled full time, a resident of Wyoming, a single parent, and has a financial need.
Lisa Rode established the scholarship in honor of Turner, who began her career at Casper College as a nursing instructor on Aug. 26, 1974. “This scholarship is a tribute to her achievements in nursing science and education and her ongoing devotion to Casper College and its nursing students,” said Rode.
Turner moved from instructor to director of nursing on July 1, 1984. She held that position until June 30, 1999. In addition to her duties as director of nursing, she also held the position of division chair for the Casper College Division of Health Arts and Sciences from 1987-1989 and then again from 1995-1999. On July 1, 1999, she became Casper College’s associate dean of academic affairs, a position she held until her retirement June 30, 2001. “During (her) time (in the nursing department), she devoted herself to the provision of quality education to the program's students and to the advancement of nursing and nursing education,” Rode noted.
“Committed to patient care, she continued to work part-time as a nurse at Wyoming Medical Center. Committed to nursing education, she served as an accreditation site visitor and a consultant for the National League for Nursing for many years, even after her retirement from Casper College,” said Rode. “While she still misses caring for others as a nurse and as a teacher, she enjoys retirement.”
The limited-time scholarship, worth $5,000, will be divided between one nursing student for the spring and fall 2021 semesters and one nursing student for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on the Judith S. Turner Nursing Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Open volleyball in November
The 35th Annual Casper Open Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the City of Casper Recreation Division, will be held Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, 2020. In 2019, over 140 men’s and women’s teams from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska participated. It is anticipated that there will be over 300 matches played on 23 courts located throughout Casper during this event which is touted as one of the largest adult volleyball tournaments in the region.
Various levels of play are offered for men's and women's teams. They include "A" Division (power volleyball - open teams), "B" Division (semi-power volleyball), and "C" Division (recreational volleyball). Awards will be given to the top finishers in each division. In addition, the top two placing teams in each division will be awarded volleyball attire.
The $125 per team entry fee is due no later than Thursday, October 29, 2020. The tournament format includes pool play on Saturday for all teams and double elimination competition for all teams on Sunday. Checks should be made payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA) or teams can register online at www.crlasports.com. Entries may be mailed or delivered to Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., Casper, WY 82601. All tournament forms and information can be found on www.crlasports.com.
Home school chemistry at Science Zone
Home school families are invited to join us in classes with a chemistry focus during October. Students will be up and “atom” as we explore states of matter, atomic structure and chemical reactions.
Classes for middle school age students will be held on Tuesdays at 10:15, classes for 8-10 year olds are held on Wednesday at 11 a.m., Three-four year olds can join a class (with a parent) on Thursdays at 11 a.m., and five-seven year olds will also be in class at 11 a.m. on Thursdays.
High school students in Natrona County that are not enrolled in a district school have been invited to form an Academic Decathlon team through the Science Zone. This is an outstanding international competition that incorporates science, math, language arts, history, economics, music and art in addition to promoting public speaking and job skills. This is also an incredible opportunity to earn scholarship money -- over $17,000 dollars were awarded to Wyoming students during the last competition. Please call (473-9663) or email (colleen.burridge@thesciencezone.org) if your high school student would like a chance to participate in this excellent opportunity. Register at our website: Thesciencezone.org.
Get Science boxes from the Science Zone
Order your October Science Boxes now. The Science Zone has monthly theme based science boxes with activities for all ages. Each box contains lessons and most materials for four different activities that families can do at their own pace. Activities can be adjusted based on the age and ability of each child. Cost is $40/box. Call 473-9663 or go to Thesciencezone.org to order boxes. Supplies are limited.
Family field trip Oct. 27
Family field trip at the Science Zone: Bring the family for an evening of carving and chemistry. The Science Zone is holding a pumpkin explosion evening on Tuesday, October 27. The event will last from 6 to 8 p.m., and will be facilitated by IDEA Lab students. Pumpkins will be purchased and cleaned by The Science Zone, families will carve simple faces then we will incorporate a chemistry lesson as we attempt to explode them. The fee for this will be $20/family and will include one pumpkin. Extra pumpkins can be ordered for an additional fee.
Symphony strings at the Nic
The WSO Strings ensemble, with commentary on the performance from music director Christopher Dragon, will perform at The Nic on Thursday, Oct. 22. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m., with Urban Bottle on site selling musical wine pairings.
As these concerts will be held indoors, masks will be required for the duration of the performance, and social distancing will be enforced. In order to continue bringing music to the community during this time, cooperation and understanding from the audience in complying with safety standards is an absolute necessity.
Tickets are available online for $15 each at www.wyomingsymphony.org. If you would prefer to view the concert from the comfort of your own home, we will offer a livestream of the concert on the symphony YouTube page. There is limited seating, so purchase your tickets as soon as possible.
Winter hours in October
Fort Caspar Museum switches to its winter schedule in October, including the seasonal closure of the fort buildings. From October through April, the fort buildings are locked, but the museum remains open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Also at this time, admission prices are cut in half: $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members are always free.
Guidelines remain in place to protect the health of visitors and staff such as extra cleaning and requesting face coverings and social distancing. An hour each morning from 9 to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as current exhibits and special programs, please see our website or call the museum.
Reach the museum at 235-8462.
Art Studio at Nic
Art Studio is offered at The Nic for sixth through 10th graders from noon to 2:30 p.m., on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Fees are $15 (member), $25 (non-yet-member) per student/per class. Discover, question, and solve problems as you create and interact with art in the museum exhibitions and collections. Learn skills and techniques in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. All skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.
Art Club at Nic
Art Club at the Nic is the second Saturday of every month for first to fifth graders from 10:30 a.m., to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $5 (members) and $10 (not-yet-member). Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage, and 3-D design. Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. The class will focus on the concepts behind the works of art while encouraging students to acquire new skills. Pre-registration is required.
Let’s Get Creepy
Let's get creepy at the Nic from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 24, for 7 to 12-year-olds. Fees: $10 (member) and $20 (non-yet-member). Space is limited, please sign up and pay in advance. Celebrate Halloween by making a creepy, scary and gross art. We will learn the basics of special effects and scary make-up by decorating 3-D objects.
Private lessons/small groups at the Nic
The Nic offers private art instruction and small group classes tailored to your students’ needs. Students of all group ages (2+) and abilities are welcome. Schedule one lesson (1hour) or multiple classes session. For more information, please email zgallegos@thenic.org.
