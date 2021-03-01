Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Church in-person at St. Mark's

In person worship services will start at 9 a.m., on Sunday, March 7, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7th and Wolcott. Masks should be worn and social distancing observed. The service will also be available online. For further information, contact the church office, 234-0831.

Learn about cowboy knots

Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe. Join us online Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time as we explore "Cowboy Rope Work."

Interpreters will lead students through the art of four basic knots needed for survival on the plains in this hands-on lesson. Students will then practice their survival skills in a creative knot-art activity. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.