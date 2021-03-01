Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Church in-person at St. Mark's
In person worship services will start at 9 a.m., on Sunday, March 7, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7th and Wolcott. Masks should be worn and social distancing observed. The service will also be available online. For further information, contact the church office, 234-0831.
Learn about cowboy knots
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe. Join us online Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time as we explore "Cowboy Rope Work."
Interpreters will lead students through the art of four basic knots needed for survival on the plains in this hands-on lesson. Students will then practice their survival skills in a creative knot-art activity. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like join us for this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online via the link found at fortcasparwyoming.com. The first 25 local families to sign up before Tuesday, March 16th at 5 p.m. will receive a free kit of knot essentials that will be delivered contact free to their homes by March 19th. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the activity box is March 16th, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, March 19, at 5 p.m. Contact the National Historic Trails Center at mailto:BLM_WY_TrailsCenter@blm.gov or 261-7700, if you have questions.
Celebrate music in Casper
Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities (CCPD) announced their month-long, online celebration entitled, Music Unites Casper.
Aligning with the CCPD’s mission to improve public awareness about disabilities, this event hopes to educate Casper about the benefits of music for people with various disabilities.
During March, each week will focus on a different aspect of music and film and the contributions people with disabilities have made to these arts on a global scale. Related content will be posted on the CCPD Facebook. Facebook Live events featuring local contributors will be aired including, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, a virtual concert featuring local artists. “We have many talented people in Casper, and we are pleased to offer them a platform to showcase their gifts,” said chairperson Nikki Green. “Artists who are interested in performing in the virtual concert should send us a message through Facebook or email us at disabilitycouncil@casperwy.gov.”
Week 1 Focus: Music Therapy, March 4, 11 a.m., Facebook Live interview with VIBES Fine & Performing Arts Owner, Music Therapist Amy Munsell and Board-Certified Music Therapist, Zane Rutledge.
Week 2 Focus: Disability in Film, followers are encouraged to watch/share movies or TV shows throughout the week that feature disabled talent and/or bring awareness to disability through film.
Week 3 Focus: Memory Care and Music, March 19, 11 a.m., Facebook Live interview with Mountain Plaza Assisted Living Administrator, Kenyne Humphrey
Week 4 Focus: Musicians with Disabilities, March 23, 6 p.m., Facebook live concert featuring local artists
Week 5 Focus: Music Moves Me, the CCPD wants to see how music moves you! Post videos and other media throughout the week using the #MusicUnitesCasper.
Established in 2019, CCPD serves as an advisory committee to the Casper City Council, city manager, and City of Casper staff members on the concerns of people with disabilities as they relate to activities of daily living in Casper including employment, recreation, transportation, architectural accessibility, and more. Information is available at https://www.facebook.com/CasperDisabilityCouncil/