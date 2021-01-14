 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town Crier: This Just In
View Comments

Town Crier: This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Girls try hockey for free

Do you have a little lady interested in playing hockey? On Jan. 19 and Feb. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m., the Casper Amateur Hockey Club is hosting a Try Hockey for Free on ice session for girls ages 9 to 18 at the Casper Ice Arena. Pre-registration is required, so please send a note to Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or call 307-315-0188 for more information or to register your player.

Virtual trivia for AARP members

AARP Wyoming members are invited to take part in a regional trivia night, along with AARP members in Montana and Utah at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The live trivia event will see teams compete against one another on a variety of topics, such as pop culture, sports, history, and even some AARP-related questions. Individuals are encouraged to register as participants who register will be randomly assigned to a team once you join the game. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team at the end of the night.

The event is free, but registration is required in order to receive a link to join the event on Zoom. To register, click here or go to: https://aarp.cvent.com/mtntrivia_wy0211. When registering, participants are asked not to opt-out of CVent emails as those emails will be used to send you a link to the game on the day of the event.

“We are partnering with our state offices in Utah and Montana for a Trivia Night bi-monthly,” says AARP Wyoming Associate State Director for Outreach Tanya Johnson. “This has been a great chance to get to know our friends in other states, have a great time testing our knowledge, and share a few laughs.”

For more information, contact Johnson by emailing tajohnson@aarp.org or calling 307-432-5810.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Jan. 8, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Jan. 7, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Jan. 9, 10, and 11, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News