Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Girls try hockey for free

Do you have a little lady interested in playing hockey? On Jan. 19 and Feb. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m., the Casper Amateur Hockey Club is hosting a Try Hockey for Free on ice session for girls ages 9 to 18 at the Casper Ice Arena. Pre-registration is required, so please send a note to Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or call 307-315-0188 for more information or to register your player.

Virtual trivia for AARP members

AARP Wyoming members are invited to take part in a regional trivia night, along with AARP members in Montana and Utah at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The live trivia event will see teams compete against one another on a variety of topics, such as pop culture, sports, history, and even some AARP-related questions. Individuals are encouraged to register as participants who register will be randomly assigned to a team once you join the game. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team at the end of the night.