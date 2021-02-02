Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Mobile food distribution in Bar Nunn
Neighbors feeding neighbors will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 1705 Sunset Blvd., the Bar Nunn Fire Hall.
In addition to the food baskets, there will be a hot meal served compliments of Here to Help Foundation. Other sponsors include Bar Nunn Baptist Church and CMMC LLC.
Suicide prevention information will be available.
The pandemic has been a stressful, depressing time and these community groups and volunteers are coming together to support their community and spread hope.
For more information, email Mary Ann Budenske at Mbudenske@aol.con, phone or text her at 307-215-4732 or Friend and PM her on Facebook.
Safari group meets Thursday
The Central Wyoming Safari Club International will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Paradise Valley Country Club. Chapter member Steve Hinton will give a presentation on his recent moose hunt to Moose Valley, Alaska. Please come and share your fall hunting stories. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Dale Leatham at 797-2097.
Sunday performance reservation only
"Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," a one-woman show hosted by the Casper Theater Company, is adding an additional performance at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 7, by reservation only. For a reservation, call 267-7243. The theater is at 735 CY Ave., and tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors. There is limited seating because of COVID so call anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for a reservation. Leave a message if no one answers with your name and phone number and you will get a call back.
Super Bowl potluck at Elks
Super Bowl Sunday, Casper Elks Lodge bar opens at 2 p.m., kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Beer and drink specials, raffles, door prizes. It's potluck, so please bring snacks to share. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839 or 237-2432.
New practical learning series kicks off at library
The Natrona County Library is offering a new series monthly presentations called “Things You Wish They Taught in School,” in partnership with local community organizations and businesses, to help fill some of those gaps. Each month, experts in the field will present on a different topic and answer your questions.
The series, targeted to teens and adults alike, kicks off with help from Hilltop Bank, who will go over important information to get you started on the right path to financial success. The online Zoom presentations (three in total) by Hilltop representatives will be every Tuesday night for the month of February at 5 p.m., starting Feb. 9. Tune in at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87598954401.
Feb. 9, Nick Linford and Justine Fourman will present “Knowing Your Score” to teach attendees about the importance of paying attention to one’s credit score. On Feb. 16, John Johnson and Demetra Kidd will present “Protecting Your Identity,” with warnings to attendees about the dangers of identity theft. Finally, on Feb. 23, Tara Bigalke and Mike Ramich will present “Budgeting in the Real World.”
The fun doesn’t stop at the end of February. The library is offering four more months of subjects and topics.
In March, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming representatives will present on health and health insurance.
In April, representatives from the Wyoming Housing Authority will offer three unique presentations on housing, mortgages, and real estate.
In May, representatives from Casper College will present two different sessions on higher education — preparing for it and conquering it.
Finally in June, the series will wrap up with multiple presentations on the importance of self-care and prioritizing one’s mental health.
You may attend one or all of the presentations, and there is no need to attend the first one in order to attend subsequent presentations. You may also view the recorded presentations on the Natrona County Library’s YouTube page for one week after the initial presentation.
As the situation permits, the library hopes to offer later presentations in person with simultaneous Zoom streaming.
To learn more about the series and other programming for teens and adults, call the Library at 577-7323 or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org/programs.
Sweetheart Dinner
Sweetheart Dinner is Friday, Feb. 12, at the Casper Elks dining room. No dance this year due to COVID restrictions in the ballroom. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m., in the Dining Room. Menu will be announced shortly. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. Sign up at the Bar ASAP. For more information, call 234-4839 or 237-2432.
Father Daughter Dinner
Father Daughter Dinner at the Casper Elks Lodge is Saturday, Feb. 27. No dance due to COVID. Keep the attendance streaks alive and bring your daughters down for dinner. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. If you don't have a daughter, borrow one and come for dinner, door prizes and get your picture taken. Tickets are fathers $10, daughters 14 & up $9, daughters 8 to 13 are $8 and 7 and under are free. Sign up at the Bar ASAP. For more information call 234-4839.
Ski history project on track
The Casper Mountain Ski History (CMSH) project is very pleased to announce that the CMSH book and documentary DVD is scheduled to be published by the end of 2021. Many grants and donations previously received have been acknowledged. Thanks to more recent donors Barbara Bogart, Ralph and Lucille Barton, Jackie and Pinky Ellis, Alan Vandeventer, and Sandy Nations (in memory of Gay Nations). Sincere thanks to all who have given their help financially or in the form of their time and effort.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos, or other support are asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Donors acknowledged
In-Kind and other support for the Casper Mountain Ski History Project is most appreciated as our efforts to produce a book and video documentary continue. These products are based on interviews of 35 of Casper’s Nordic and Alpine ski pioneers. The following supporters, in addition to those already published in previous notices, have made this project possible by their hard work and sharing of their expertise: Kevin Anderson, Vince Crolla and Johanna Wickman of the Western History Center at Casper College; Karen Snyder, Bart Rea and Craig Smith in procuring grants; Diane Neste, Nathan Vondra, Rick Zimmer with letters of support; Sally Ann Shurmur and the Casper Star Tribune with publicity and Barbara Bogart with transcriptions, donating half her salary back to the project.
This project has been possible through the generous support of many donors. Sincere thanks. Input from the community is welcome; please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.