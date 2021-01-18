Town Crier: This Just In

The Natrona County School District also has a lab preschool program at the Pathways Innovation Center. This program is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and includes a half-day preschool program, early morning and afternoon childcare, and includes breakfast, lunch, and snack offerings. As this is a full-day offering, the NSCD Lab Preschool does have a tuition of $600 a month and follows the NCSD academic calendar.

Classes for kids at rec center

Several unique classes for kids are offered through the Casper Recreation Center beginning Jan. 26 or later.

Children ages 8 to 12 will have fun learning basic decorating skills in this two-week class of Let it Snow Cupcakes. Class will meet on Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 26 and students will make and decorate snowmen, penguins, polar bears, and snowflake cupcakes to bring home. Registration fee of $20 ($2 off with Rec Center membership) includes all supplies.

Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center on Saturday, Feb. 6. Kids age 5 to 12 will be active, have fun, and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time. Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).