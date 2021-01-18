Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Order Relay for Life daffodils, tulips
The American Cancer Society is having its annual Daffodil Sales to benefit the local Relay for Life. An option to order cut tulips is available this year. Flowers may be ordered until Feb. 19, and they will be delivered around March 24. The cost for daffodils is still $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds, $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds, $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life. To order please contact either Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.
Register for district preschools
NCSD preschool online application window for 2021-2022 opened Jan. 4. Eight schools in Natrona County will host half-day TANF preschool programs during the 2021-22 school year. Elementary schools with preschool programs will include Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville, Journey, Lincoln, Midwest, Pineview, and Sagewood Elementary Schools. Preschool students must be 3 or older by August 1, 2021.
NCSD’s TANF preschools are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and have certified teachers and classroom assistants in classes of 18 students. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. The preschool program is free to families and parents are encouraged to be involved. Families’ financial information is required, as the program is funded through federal grants. Priority enrollment is given to families who meet federal income guidelines.
The Natrona County School District also has a lab preschool program at the Pathways Innovation Center. This program is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and includes a half-day preschool program, early morning and afternoon childcare, and includes breakfast, lunch, and snack offerings. As this is a full-day offering, the NSCD Lab Preschool does have a tuition of $600 a month and follows the NCSD academic calendar.
Classes for kids at rec center
Several unique classes for kids are offered through the Casper Recreation Center beginning Jan. 26 or later.
Children ages 8 to 12 will have fun learning basic decorating skills in this two-week class of Let it Snow Cupcakes. Class will meet on Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 26 and students will make and decorate snowmen, penguins, polar bears, and snowflake cupcakes to bring home. Registration fee of $20 ($2 off with Rec Center membership) includes all supplies.
Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center on Saturday, Feb. 6. Kids age 5 to 12 will be active, have fun, and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time. Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).
Cheer leading is one of the most energetic, not to mention loudest classes at the Rec Center. Students ages 8-12 will learn stunts, jumps, chants and cheers. Class begins on Thursday, Feb. 4 and runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for eight weeks. Fee for the class is $62 for non-members and $50 for those with a Recreation Center pass.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or visit www.activecasper.com.
Self Help Center gets donation
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the Self Help Center in Casper recently. The donation comes as a thank you to the credit union’s membership for helping them reach $500 million in assets. Jennifer Dyer, executive director of the Self Help Center accepted the donation from Crystal Bratvold, branch manager at Meridian Trust’s Casper branch.