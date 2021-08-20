Town Crier: This Just In

Third annual Wing Ding set

The Casper Shrine Club will host its third annual Wing Ding event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. at the club on 39th Street and Coffman Avenue, behind the Sunrise Shopping Center.

Enjoy wings offered by many Casper restaurants, businesses, corporations and individuals and then vote for your favorite. The "Best Wings of Casper" award will be given at 2:30. There will be a chicken wing eating contest at 3:00.

There will be a beer trailer and full bar as well as games for the whole family.

Tickets sold out last year so be sure to get yours early. Call Greg at 307-259-5818 for tickets and information.

Annual barbecue benefits UW student ag organizations

The 38th Ag Appreciation Barbecue is Saturday, Sept. 4, prior to the University of Wyoming vs. Montana State Football game.

Serving is 11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. in the Indoor Practice Facility. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for 12 and under, and 5 and under free and can be purchased the day of the event by cash or check.

Proceeds benefit College of Agriculture and Natural Resources student organizations at UW.

