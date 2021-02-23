Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Cyrano opens Thursday at CC
Tickets for “Cyrano de Bergerac” are now on sale. The fun-filled play will run Feb. 25 to 27 and March 3 to 6 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 28.
“’Cyrano de Bergerac’” is a play that has something for everyone. Swashbuckling characters; villains; heroes; swordfights; battles; and even some great food,” said Richard Burk, director and fight coordinator.
Cyrano is a dashing nobleman serving in the French army who has a very large nose. Because of his nose, Cyrano feels that he cannot express his love for the beautiful Roxanne. Christian, a handsome new cadet, is also in love with Roxanne but does not have a way with words and, because of that, fears that Roxanne will reject him. A plan is hatched: Cyrano will supply Christian with the words, and Christian will provide the looks to win Roxanne’s love. But the story doesn’t end there because there is also a villain who lusts for Roxanne.
“Cyrano de Bergerac” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone a 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.
Sign Fest features Peter Cook Friday
Internationally known American Sign Language storyteller and poet Peter Cook will present a collection of his favorite works from 1994-2021 on Friday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. MST. The free livestream premier can be found at youtube.com/user/ccnewmedia.
According to Gail Schenfisch, ASL instructor, Cook currently works as the department chair for Columbia College in Chicago. “This premier event will be appropriate for all audiences and interpreted by Keith Wann and Windell “Wink” Smith Jr. for those who do not know sign language,” Schenfisch noted.
Sign Fest 2021 features programming for approximately 210 students enrolled in ASL classes at Casper College, Kelly Walsh High School, and Dean Morgan Middle School. Students participate in workshops led by local Casper deaf community members and featured guest speaker Cook. “The mission of this multi-generational language immersion, which Casper College hosts, is to celebrate the beauty and richness of American Sign Language. ASL students will learn the literary components of ASL Storytelling, ASL poetry and deaf culture through Mr. Cook’s workshops online,” said Schenfisch.
For more information on the festival or the American Sign Language Studies associate degree program at Casper College, visit caspercollege.edu/program/asl.
Casper Jackalope Jump March 13
The Casper Jackalope Jump fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming is Saturday, March 13, at a new location, Restoration Church, 411 S Walsh. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with the Jump starting at 10:30 a.m.
All funds raised go to support programming and events for over 1,900 athletes statewide. The concept is simple: participants raise $100 and then get soaked by a variety of inventive means, depending on location, in the middle of freezing winter. Register at www.SOWY.org
Ladies' Night Out in April
Spectra Venue Management is pleased to announce Nightingale College Presents “Ladies Night Out” with Heather McDonald at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, April 23. This ultimate ladies’ night out will be an evening filled with ladies, laughter, cocktails, and retail therapy.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a trade show featuring a variety retail vendors and a Ladies Night Out Cocktail Lounge. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $29 and $39 each. VIP Tables of six are available for $300 each and include a bottle of champagne plus the ultimate Ladies Survival Kit. Tickets on sale now at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
Today’s women are part nurturer, part chauffeur, part chef, part housekeeper, part teacher, and the list goes on! Then, along comes 2020 to provide a whole new level to their never-ending ninja skills. It’s time to honor these busy, thriving women with a night designed for them -- a night off from all of the mom duties and the opportunity to connect with the ladies for laughing, shopping, and overall debauchery.
McDonald's relatability is celebrated in her stand up comedy act, podcast, and all of her creative content. She is always sharing honestly about her 20 year long marriage, two teenage sons, and being a stepmother, all while making girl’s nights out her main priority in life.
Shop St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Spring and Easter are coming soon and we have items to get you ready for the upcoming season. You can visit us on Facebook.
Daffodils, tulips still available
Just a few days left to order daffodils and tulips to benefit the local Relay for Life. Flowers may be ordered up to the time of arrival around March 25. The cost for daffodils is $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds; $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15.
To order please contact Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.
Help high schools in blood draw challenge
Community members along with students, parents, staff and alumni of 12 high schools across Wyoming are teaming up to help patients who need lifesaving blood transfusions at the 13th Annual Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge now through March 31.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to many things, but it hasn't changed the need for blood. With many school closures forcing blood drive cancellations this year, it’s more important than ever for healthy donors to give back. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 14,600 Vitalant blood drives across the nation have been forced to cancel due to COVID-19, representing about 364,000 uncollected donations.
Bragging rights are on the line for schools across the state, but in the end, everyone wins as the combined blood donations will help patients in need across Wyoming and beyond. Vitalant collected a total of 1,421 units of blood during last year’s Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge, which helped transform the lives of more than 4,000 patients.
Due to COVID-19, some schools are participating in virtual blood drives this year, which allows donors to give at a donation center conveniently located near them, while still donating on behalf of the Premier Bone and Joint Centers High School Blood Drive Challenge.
Kelly Walsh High School is conducting its blood drive at the Casper Donation Center, 2801 E. 2nd St., from Feb. 23 to 27.
To see a full list of participating schools and their blood drive dates and times, visit: https://www.vitalant.org/307HSChallenge.
First Saturday study March 6
The First Saturday study on March 6 will be about the Old Testament/Hebrew Scriptures, including who wrote these books, and how was it compiled? This is a non-denominational and interactive study and all are welcome. Meeting time is 9 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Parkinson's support March 9
Please join us for the Parkinson's Support Group Meeting, on Tuesday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. The support group is open to anyone with Parkinson's or caring for someone with Parkinson's. Helping Hands Stay -At-Home Care will give a presentation. People in support groups usually stay well-informed on the newest and best types of treatments.
ESL seeks new students
The English as a Second Language program is seeking new students for the spring semester. The program, which is part of the Lee and Felicia Castello Adult Learning Center at Casper College, provides all levels of English to nonnative speakers at no cost.
“The program offers free English language instruction and prepares learners for college and career pathways,” said Kat Bohr-Buresh, ALC instructor. Those who become students of the ESL program are eligible for college scholarships and will receive distance education, digital literacy, differentiated yet rigorous instruction, connections to training, access to credentialed and bilingual instructors, Casper College campus resources, and more, according to Bohr-Buresh.
Classes and study opportunities are available beginning each day at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The center closes at 4 p.m. Monday and Thursday and at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. “The extended hours Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Bohr-Buresh, “allow us to serve students with various obligations.”
According to Bohr-Buresh, those interested in learning English must enroll by Thursday, April 1, by calling the ALC at 268-2230 or stopping by the center located in the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus.
Visit Casper lands big writers' conference for 2022
Visit Casper is pleased to announce that the Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) has chosen Casper as the location for its annual conference in 2022.
The conference, slated for May 19 to 23, 2022, will take place at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center and will bring 200 to 250 world-class writers and communicators together from a broad spectrum of outdoor specialties where they can learn and connect, while also discovering all the outdoor offerings in Casper.
“As a gateway to all number of outdoor activities, Casper is a prime location for OWAA’s annual conference,” said Chez Chesak, Executive Director of OWAA. “We’ll do everything we can to ensure that we get our members out into all the nearby open space, streams and mountains that they can, so that they can experience these adventures firsthand -- and file stories about them for their outlets.”
OWAA is open to individuals, groups, agencies and businesses that are involved in outdoor communication and its annual conference offers members the opportunity to improve professional skills through seminars, educational panels, group meetings, networking, field-testing opportunities and outdoor experiences.
For more information about OWAA, visit owaa.org. Learn more about Casper at VisitCasper.com.