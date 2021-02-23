Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Cyrano opens Thursday at CC

Tickets for “Cyrano de Bergerac” are now on sale. The fun-filled play will run Feb. 25 to 27 and March 3 to 6 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 28.

“’Cyrano de Bergerac’” is a play that has something for everyone. Swashbuckling characters; villains; heroes; swordfights; battles; and even some great food,” said Richard Burk, director and fight coordinator.

Cyrano is a dashing nobleman serving in the French army who has a very large nose. Because of his nose, Cyrano feels that he cannot express his love for the beautiful Roxanne. Christian, a handsome new cadet, is also in love with Roxanne but does not have a way with words and, because of that, fears that Roxanne will reject him. A plan is hatched: Cyrano will supply Christian with the words, and Christian will provide the looks to win Roxanne’s love. But the story doesn’t end there because there is also a villain who lusts for Roxanne.