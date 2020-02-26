Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Pancake festival March 14
The Kiwanis Club of Casper is hosting its 66th annual Pancake Festival on Saturday, March 14. The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held at the Casper College Tobin Dining Hall from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, juice and milk. Only $7 for adults and $5 for kids. All proceeds will fund local Kiwanis youth and civil projects. Kids need Kiwanis. And Kiwanis needs you.
Hands-on history March 14
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center's "History Club" and Fort Caspar Museum's "Hands-on History" program. These free classes are geared toward children in 2nd through 5th grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum. March's class is "How the Telegraph Transformed the West and the World" on Saturday, March 14, at the National Historic Trails Center beginning at 10 a.m.
Before telephones, emails, texts and the internet, there was the telegraph. This technological wonder of the mid-19th century transformed the world by allowing people for the first time to communicate over great distances in "real" time. Participants will learn about the Transcontinental Telegraph that crossed the country, including a station at Fort Caspar, in the 1860s, play Morse Code games and assemble their own simple telegraph.
While History Club/Hands-on classes are geared for children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome; however younger children (6 years and under) must be accompanied by an adult. Classes are free, but reservations are appreciated and strongly suggested. To reserve your child's spot and for more information, please call either the Trails Center at 261-7780 or Fort Caspar Museum at 235-8462.