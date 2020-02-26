Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Pancake festival March 14

The Kiwanis Club of Casper is hosting its 66th annual Pancake Festival on Saturday, March 14. The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held at the Casper College Tobin Dining Hall from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, juice and milk. Only $7 for adults and $5 for kids. All proceeds will fund local Kiwanis youth and civil projects. Kids need Kiwanis. And Kiwanis needs you.

Hands-on history March 14

Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are partnering to present double the fun in a series of new classes combining the Trails Center's "History Club" and Fort Caspar Museum's "Hands-on History" program. These free classes are geared toward children in 2nd through 5th grades and will alternate locations between the Trails Center and Fort Caspar Museum. March's class is "How the Telegraph Transformed the West and the World" on Saturday, March 14, at the National Historic Trails Center beginning at 10 a.m.