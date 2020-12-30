Town Crier: This Just In

Families can learn more about NCSD schools by clicking through the 2021-22 Natrona County Schools Family Guide and by visiting www.natronaschools.org. The Family Guide features all NCSD schools with information about curriculum, programs, and school philosophies. Due to COVID-19 health orders and to ensure safe & healthy environments for all, schools will not be hosting open house events this year. Parents/guardians can reach out to school principals for more information on opportunities to learn more about individual schools. We will be sharing more information on how to complete the registration process with a helpful FAQ document, instructional videos, and more on January 4, 2021. Visit www.natronaschools.org for more information.