Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

Volunteer at vets museum

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum preserves and shares the memory and legacy of Wyoming’s veterans. Volunteer today and help preserve their stories. The Veterans Museum is hosting a volunteer recruitment drive on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The event begin at 1 p.m. Learn how you can become part of our team. For more information, call the Veterans Museum at 472-1857.

Father Daughter Social June 12

The annual Father Daughter Social has returned for 2021. The event will be held on June 12 at the Econo Lodge in Casper.

This special event is for fathers, grandfathers and uncles of grade school age girls. It has been dubbed “A Princess and Her Prince.” Included in the festivities will be a pizza dinner, cake, chips, drink, a silent auction, tiara raffle, free photos, crown decorating and face painting. The event is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Music is provided by Rocky Mountain Sound & Light.

Tickets are $25 for two and can be purchased at Once Upon A Child, Express Printing or by calling the office of Wyoming CARES at 237-7035. Reservations are required as there will be no tickets at the door.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

