Town Crier: This Just In

Safari International meets Thursday
The Central Wyoming Safari Club International will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 1, at the Paradise Valley Country Club. The guest speaker is Cole Bummer, who will give a presentation on his 2020 fall hunt for a Wyoming mountain goat. Please come and enjoy an interesting evening. Guests are always welcome. For more information, call Dale Leatham at 797-2097.
Rotary hears from health department
On Monday, April 5, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Anna Kinder, executive director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Kinder has served as executive director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department since July 1, 2019. Prior to that she worked as director of the Wyoming AIDS Education and Training Center, and for the Mountain West AIDS Education and Training Center, which serves Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, North and South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Previous to that she practiced as an occupational therapist and business owner, taught as an adjunct professor at Casper College and the University of North Dakota, served the public health sector as a case manager, advocate, and program director.
Locally, Kinder, a Casper native, has demonstrated a lifelong dedication to the community, including service to the various organizations, Boosters Club, and focused on children and the elderly. She earned degrees from Casper College and the University of North Dakota, where she worked as an instructor, and obtained a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Colorado State University with an emphasis of Adult Learning and Leadership.
Chorale participates in retreat
In lieu of travel and festivals during the pandemic, the Casper Children’s Chorale is participating in a “stay at home” Choral Retreat, April 9 and 10 in Casper. There will be singing with guest artists, games and activities, and inspirational sessions with guest speakers. Two community service projects will be completed and distributed. Last year’s CCC graduates will be guest judges for the Chorale Talent Show.
The Children’s Chorale thanks the community of Casper for its support this past year, and invites everyone to the live Mother’s Day performance, 4 p.m., Sunday, May 9, at Highland Park Community Church.
Community baby shower April 10
The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center would like to invite the community to the 6th annual free Community Baby Shower from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10, at Mercer Family Resource Center, 535 W. Yellowstone Hwy.
Expectant parents and parents of children 0 to 3 years old will leave with a bag of essentials for babies as well as various community resources.
There will even be a “Minute for Mom” self care bag.
This event is completely free to the public.
Participants will enter the event through the west entrance (Spruce St.) parking lot of Mercer Family Resource Center, receive their bag from Natrona County Prevention Coalition Volunteers, and exit through the north parking lot turning right onto Yellowstone Highway.
This event made possible by: The Child Protection Team, Youth Empowerment Council, Mercer Family Resource Center, the Nic, Parents as Teachers, Casper-Natrona County Health Department and WBI.
PEO sets geranium sale
It’s geranium time. The sale this year is May 14 (1 to 6 p.m.) and May 15 (9 to 11 a.m.) at 1541 Diamond Drive, Diamond Oil and Gas. It will again be a drive-thru situation and COVID safety procedures will be followed. Your choices are red, white, pink, and salmon in 4-1/2 inch pots. They are locally grown by Johnny Appleseed and are $6 each. If you have ordered before you should be getting a call or email to place your order. If you want to place a first time order, please call or text 262-1531. Leave your name, phone, email and the numbers and colors you wish to order. Payment will be made with cash or check when you pick up your beautiful plants.
This is a fundraiser for Chapter AC. Money raised is used for local and national grants, loans and scholarships for women.
Consider donating to library sale
The Friends of the Library organization is, once again, collecting donated items for its sales. Sale success comes from the generosity of community donations. Please think of us as you do your spring cleaning. Items in good condition are accepted.
Ask yourself if you would give the items to a friend. If you would, we will accept them. Donated items include books, puzzles, games, maps, newer magazines, dvds, records, books on tape, and music cds. Please bring any items to the library drop off area near the elevator. Thank you, in advance, for helping to promote literacy. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Play postponed to next year
Casper Theater Company’s production of “Dead Certain” has been postponed due to circumstances beyond control with an actor. The two-person show will be brought you next season. If you have purchased tickets, or are a season ticket holder, hold on to them and bring them to the show next season,. They will still be good for admittance to the production. If you would like a refund, please contact 267-7243, and we will gladly refund your ticket price. We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but there was no other choice.