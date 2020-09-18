Town Crier: This Just In

Rec Center open for drop-in basketball
The Casper Recreation Center will be expanding service offerings in accordance with state health guidelines. The expansion of services will include drop-in basketball in addition to volleyball, pickleball and table tennis
Hours of operation for the Recreation Center are back to normal fall hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
Drop-In Sports times: Join others and play pickup games in the sports you love. Admission is a Rec Center Pass or $4 daily use fee.
Basketball: Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and all other times the gym is not in use for leagues or classes.
Volleyball: Saturdays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Pickleball: Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.
Table Tennis: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The Recreation Division continues to take extra measures to clean and sanitize facilities to be compliant with the State of Wyoming COVID-19 orders. Areas are cleaned after each use and hand sanitizer is available in all areas for good hand hygiene.
They are looking forward to continue offer services to the community and appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation with listed safety procedures. For more information call 235-8383.
Art4Expression with Central Wyoming Hospice, Nic
Art4Expression is a unique collaboration between Central Wyoming Hospice and the Nicolaysen Art Museum and is designed for kids ages 11-15. The process of grief requires expression. The act of creation and the use of images draws out that expression. Art4Expression allows processing grief through art, along with other kids who have suffered the death of a loved one. The class is every third Saturday, October through May, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Register by September 27. Please call 577-4832 or email toddv@cwhp.org.
