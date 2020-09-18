Town Crier: This Just In

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rec Center open for drop-in basketball

The Casper Recreation Center will be expanding service offerings in accordance with state health guidelines. The expansion of services will include drop-in basketball in addition to volleyball, pickleball and table tennis

Hours of operation for the Recreation Center are back to normal fall hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

Drop-In Sports times: Join others and play pickup games in the sports you love. Admission is a Rec Center Pass or $4 daily use fee.

Basketball: Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and all other times the gym is not in use for leagues or classes.

Volleyball: Saturdays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Pickleball: Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

Table Tennis: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sundays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.