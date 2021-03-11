Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

KEY Camp app deadline March 26

The application deadline for the 2021 sessions of Casper College’s popular KEY Camp is Friday, March 26. The one-week camp is designed for high-ability students entering the sixth or seventh grade in the fall of 2021.

KEY Camp provides unique experiences for young people in a wide variety of subject areas according to Melanie Dawson, community education specialist. “Excellent teachers and camp counselors will guide student learning and interactions, and campers will return home with new skills, energy, and friends,” said Dawson.

The cost for the weeklong camp is $640 per student and includes instruction, room and board, classroom and laboratory materials, extracurricular activities, supervision, and a specially designed camp T-shirt. All campers stay in the secured Casper College Residence Hall. In addition, teachers, a nurse, a head counselor, 10 counselors, 10 classroom aides, and a coordinator are on hand to support each camper.

Three sessions of the one-week camp will be held June 13-19, June 20-26, and June 27-July 3. Enrollment is limited, and the program may fill with qualified applicants before the application deadline. Only completed online applications will be considered and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until the program is full. Accepted students will be notified Friday, April 2. For more information, contact Dawson at 268-3399 or melanie.dawson@caspercollege.edu. To apply online, go to caspercollege.augusoft.net.

