Town Crier: This Just In

High school equivalency in August
In August, several orientation sessions will be offered for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College.
The sessions will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, and again Wednesday, Aug. 26. There will be three sessions each day at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m.
“The orientation is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $592 a week compared to $746 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated will make $8.008 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2019.
“All of our services are free and open to the public. Our High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations Aug. 18 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Aug. 17. Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations on Aug. 26 are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 25. Reservations may be made by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse.
Chad comedy hour with Chad Lore comes to events center
The Casper Events Center and Greiner Ford powered by Lithia are pleased to present The Chad Comedy Hour at 8 p.m., on Thursday, August 20. This night of comedy will feature comedian, armchair philosopher, musician, and observational humorist Chad Prather along with Casper’s own Chad Lore. VIP doors will open at 7 p.m. Public doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale Wednesday, August 5, at 11:30 a.m.
The show will play in the horseshoe end of the arena with limited seating available to allow for social distancing. Every other row will be left empty and we ask that parties leave a minimum of 3 seats between other parties to ensure 6 feet of distance.
Staff, partners and guests are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and following other routine hygiene protocols. We encourage individuals who are sick to stay home. We ask that all patrons practice social distancing and remain 6 feet from other groups at all times and follow all directional and distancing measures in place both inside and outside the facility. In accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks are encouraged.
Chad Prather is often referred to as "the modern day Will Rogers." He is a fast-talking combination of Lewis Grizzard and Jeff Foxworthy. Originally from Augusta, Georgia, Chad now calls the Fort Worth, Texas, area home.
Chad Lore, also known as "Wyoming's One Man Band", will surprise you with his uniqueness in every show and with every song. He is hard to classify because he pretty much does everything with his music, from acoustic folk to electric rock.
Tickets will be $29 for regular general admission, $39 for reserved club 13 seats, and $49 for VIP general admission tickets. VIP general admission tickets include early entry ensuring the best seats, a complimentary drink ticket, and an autographed Chad Prather photo. VIP tickets are limited. Show is for ages 18 and up. Ticket go on sale Wednesday, August 5, at 11:30 a.m., and can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.
Historical society makes trek
A hundred and 50 years after geologist Ferdinand Hayden traveled through central Wyoming with famous explorer/photographer William Henry Jackson, the Natrona County Historical Society invites you to attend a close following of their path. Hayden's geological surveys of Wyoming in 1870 and Yellowstone in 1871 were federally funded and instrumental in detailing the unknown areas of Wyoming after the close of the Civil War. Jackson Canyon at the west end of Casper Mountain is named after the photographer Jackson from this expedition, and several famous photographs taken by him still survive.
The society will visit several of the areas known from these photographs and picnic on private land featured in the photos, with some historical presentations from the members. Open to the public. Bring water, lunch, bug repellent, sunscreen and Covid-19 management practices all required. The trek will start at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at the BLM Bessemer Bend Shelter. For more information, email nicojo@colecreeksheep.com or bsteen@bresnan.net or call 262-3972 or 259-3350.
Saturday Study moves to Sept. 12
Because of Labor Day on Monday, September 7, the First Saturday study will be on the second Saturday, September 12 at 9 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. The subject is Spiritual Growth according to the Bible: The Ups and Downs. This is an interactive study and refreshments are provided. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Save the date for Wing Ding
The 2nd annual Shrine Club "Wing Ding" is coming from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 12, at the Casper Shrine Club, 1501 W. 39th St., behind Sunrise Shopping Center.
Come and enjoy chicken wing varieties from many Casper restaurants and businesses. Beer trailer and full bar on site, and games for the kids to play. Admission is $10 per person. At 2 p.m., the chicken wing eating contest will be held. Enter the contest and win prizes.
Contact Greg Breed at 259-5818 for more information.
