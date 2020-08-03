Town Crier: This Just In

Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations Aug. 18 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Aug. 17. Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations on Aug. 26 are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 25. Reservations may be made by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse.

Chad comedy hour with Chad Lore comes to events center

The Casper Events Center and Greiner Ford powered by Lithia are pleased to present The Chad Comedy Hour at 8 p.m., on Thursday, August 20. This night of comedy will feature comedian, armchair philosopher, musician, and observational humorist Chad Prather along with Casper’s own Chad Lore. VIP doors will open at 7 p.m. Public doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale Wednesday, August 5, at 11:30 a.m.

The show will play in the horseshoe end of the arena with limited seating available to allow for social distancing. Every other row will be left empty and we ask that parties leave a minimum of 3 seats between other parties to ensure 6 feet of distance.