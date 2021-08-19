Town Crier: This Just In

Audition for Casper Theater Company show

Auditions for Dead Certain, a psychological thriller, will be held at the theater, 735 CY at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. This show has roles for one male and one older female. Performance dates are Oct. 22-24 and 29-31. Rehearsals will be scheduled according to cast and director availability. The show is directed by Tamara Lehner. For more information, please contact us at 307-267-7243.

Caps 4 Kids meeting set

The next gathering of those who knit or crochet stocking caps for kids of all ages will be Wednesday, Aug. 25. We meet at the Senior Center located at 1841 East 4th Street in Casper. We have a small supply of yarn for your use. Bring your needles and patterns and join us.

Please call the Senior Center at 265-4678 if you need more information.

