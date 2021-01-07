 Skip to main content
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

History Club studies stars Jan. 16

Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be COVID safe.

Join us online at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 16, Mountain Time as we explore "Legends of the Stars." Student will engage with multiple cultures through the retelling of star legends. Explore First Nation star stories and the lessons that they teach. Students will create string art to demonstrate how connected stars make up the objects of legends. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.

If you would like participate in this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online. The first 25 local families to sign up before 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, will receive a free bag of materials to make "string constellations" that will be delivered contact free to their homes on the Jan. 15. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available.)

Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so that we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the activity box is Jan. 13, but you may sign up to join the class as late as 5 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 15. Contact Stacey Moore at the Trails Center, mailto:samoore@blm.gov, if you have questions.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

