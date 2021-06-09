Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Collectors meet June 17

The Antique Collector’s and Vintage Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center, located at 1831 East 4th Street. A program will be presented by Ruth Doyle on vintage brooches. All members are encouraged to attend, and interested persons are invited to join us. Monthly meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month. In July the program will be on lanterns; please plan to attend.

The club sponsors Super Flea/Antique/Vintage sales, presents programs on various topics, and donates to Wyoming museums and other charities. The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.

The club thanks the community and out-of-town vendors who helped make the May Super Flea a success. Thank you for your support.

Take dance classes at rec

Dancing is a great way for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to improve physical and mental fitness, balance and flexibility, and increase muscular strength and endurance. The eight-week summer session of dance beginning the week of June 14 is a great way to try out a class at the Casper Recreation Center.