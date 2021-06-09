Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Collectors meet June 17
The Antique Collector’s and Vintage Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center, located at 1831 East 4th Street. A program will be presented by Ruth Doyle on vintage brooches. All members are encouraged to attend, and interested persons are invited to join us. Monthly meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month. In July the program will be on lanterns; please plan to attend.
The club sponsors Super Flea/Antique/Vintage sales, presents programs on various topics, and donates to Wyoming museums and other charities. The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.
The club thanks the community and out-of-town vendors who helped make the May Super Flea a success. Thank you for your support.
Take dance classes at rec
Dancing is a great way for people of all ages, shapes and sizes to improve physical and mental fitness, balance and flexibility, and increase muscular strength and endurance. The eight-week summer session of dance beginning the week of June 14 is a great way to try out a class at the Casper Recreation Center.
Ballet introduces basic foundations of ballet including positions, proper body form and classical technique. Pre-School Dance for ages 3 & 4 teaches ballet and dance basics while working on coordination, flexibility, and having fun with creative movement. Class meets on Tuesday from 5:40-6:20 p.m. The Beginning Ballet class for ages 5-10 includes footwork, barre, center and movement across the room and is held on Tuesday from 4:40-5:30 p.m. Intermediate Ballet for ages 6-11 focuses on more difficult exercises, technique and combinations. Class meets on Monday, 4:15-5:10 p.m. Lucia Hill teaches all the Ballet classes and has over 30 years of experience.
Clogging for ages 8 through adults is an experience that is fun, energetic, and a great form of exercise! Students learn coordination, rhythm, performance skills and confidence. Beginning Clogging for ages 8 & up meets on Monday from 5:30-6:10 p.m. Intermediate/Advanced Clogging meets Monday from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Clogging classes are taught by Amy Grussendorf and Lori Spearman.
And for adults who want the benefits of barre work without the dance class, Ballet Barre meets on Monday from 5:20-6:15 pm. This class is great for increasing flexibility and toning muscles.
For more information or to register, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th Street, call 235-8383 or go online at www.activecasper.com.
Sidewalk sale June 19
Get ready, mark your calendars for June 19, from 10-2, for a rip roaring great event.
The United Methodist Thrift Shop is gearing up for its annual sidewalk sale. There will be a riot of treasures that you won’t want to pass up. We’re pulling out all the stops and offering everything from clothing, shoes, luggage, household necessities, decorations, and seasonal items. Many brand new, name brands that are one of a kind, so come on down to 2111 East 12th, Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and Family Dollar.
And if you can’t wait, you can shop with us Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
Bring a friend. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith. Take a look on Facebook, and “Like” us.
Bethel hosts guest speaker June 20
On Sunday June 20, Rev John Spear will be the guest speaker at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S, Poplar. John is well known in the Casper Christian community and Bethel invites his many friends to join them for the worship time beginning at 10 am. Please phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Casper Humane Society hosts super garage sale
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Donated items will be accepted Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and weekdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Wednesday, June 23 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (across the street from the White's Mountain Kia). For more information, or to arrange a drop off outside of these hours, please call the shelter at 265-5439.
No computers and/or monitors, keyboards, televisions, house paint, desks, video tapes, or adult clothes, please. All other items will be gratefully accepted.
Sale hours will be Friday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., ($5/person admission); Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.