Town Crier: This Just In

NCHS ‘65 reunion canceled
Regretfully the NCHS Class of 1965 Reunion Committee has decided, because of the Covin-19 problem, to cancel its Class Reunion scheduled for August 21 and 22, 2020. The reunion has been rescheduled for August 27 and 28, 2021, so please mark your calendars. For those who have already paid registration fees, refunds will be sent soon and new registration information will be sent out to all classmates in January, 2021.
American Legion meets Thursday
The American Legion Post 2 will hold a meeting at 7 p.m., this Thursday, July 9, at the National Guard Armory in Paradise Valley. We hope to welcome many that have been isolated for so long and want to connect with fellow veterans. There will also be a ZOOM meeting in conjunction with the physical meeting. If you have any questions, email CASPERLEGION@Juno.com. Hope to see you there.
First-ever sidewalk sale Saturday
It’s coming! The very first Sidewalk Sale at the First Methodist Thrift Shop is July 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can shop your heart out, take home some fabulous items and also help out two wonderful local missions. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, so you get a double “feel good!”
You’ll find us at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. Until then, we are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come stop in and say hello, explore the wonderful treasures of new and lightly used gifts from our community. Please wear your mask to protect others.
CC offers bookkeeping certificate, degree
For those looking to improve their skills, start a new career, or have recently graduated from high school, Casper College offers a degree or certificate in bookkeeping.
“Completing your education in accounting or bookkeeping boosts your opportunity to work in many roles across every business, said Mark Oxley, accounting and business instructor. According to Oxley, both the certificate and degree are for those “... wanting to start or extend their career in bookkeeping.” According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of May 2019, bookkeepers in Wyoming earn $11.24 to $27.84 an hour and $23,390 to $57,900 annually.
“Both the bookkeeper certificate and bookkeeper degree can be obtained entirely online, and many classes can be taken as an online or lecture class,” Oxley noted. Some of the class topics that both degree and certificate programs cover include accounting principles, QuickBooks, payroll accounting, and spreadsheet applications. The degree goes further in-depth to cover business law, intermediate accounting, management, marketing, and other areas.
For more information or to register, contact Oxley at 268-2414 or moxley@caspercollege.edu or Rachel Wright, academic assistant at 268-2494 or rwright@caspercollege.edu. Fall semester begins at Casper College Monday, Aug. 24.
