Town Crier: This Just In

NCHS ‘65 reunion canceled

Regretfully the NCHS Class of 1965 Reunion Committee has decided, because of the Covin-19 problem, to cancel its Class Reunion scheduled for August 21 and 22, 2020. The reunion has been rescheduled for August 27 and 28, 2021, so please mark your calendars. For those who have already paid registration fees, refunds will be sent soon and new registration information will be sent out to all classmates in January, 2021.

American Legion meets Thursday

The American Legion Post 2 will hold a meeting at 7 p.m., this Thursday, July 9, at the National Guard Armory in Paradise Valley. We hope to welcome many that have been isolated for so long and want to connect with fellow veterans. There will also be a ZOOM meeting in conjunction with the physical meeting. If you have any questions, email CASPERLEGION@Juno.com. Hope to see you there.

First-ever sidewalk sale Saturday

It’s coming! The very first Sidewalk Sale at the First Methodist Thrift Shop is July 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can shop your heart out, take home some fabulous items and also help out two wonderful local missions. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, so you get a double “feel good!”