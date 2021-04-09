 Skip to main content
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Block party vendors needed

Joshua's Storehouse is having a "Start of Summer Blcok Party" on May 22 and is searching for vendors, musicians, and people to enter the sidewalk chalk art contest. There will be food, games, vendors, live music, a 50/50 raffle and so much more. For more information, contact Kody at 359-8781 or email joshuas.cares@gmail.com.

YMCA honors board members April 20

The Casper Family YMCA’s original building was constructed in 1962. Over the past 59 years, the YMCA has been led by an amazing group of volunteer board members. During National Volunteer Week in April, the YMCA of Natrona County will celebrate and recognize over 115 current and past YMCA board members. The YMCA estimates over 30,000 volunteer hours have been invested to help the Casper community.

On April 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the YMCA will be hosting an open house for all current and past board members. The open house will be at the new YMCA, 1611 Casper Mountain Road. This will be a celebration to thank and recognize all of the YMCA board members.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

