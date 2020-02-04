Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
FIB to donate money Thursday
At 4 p.m. Thursday, representatives from First Interstate Bank will be awarding grants to 19 local organizations, totaling $75,980. The event will be held at First Interstate’s Downtown Casper branch. Grant recipients from each organization will be in attendance to receive funds.
Recipients include Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, CASA of Natrona County, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, Child Development Center, The Climb Program, David Street Station, Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish, Mimi’s House, Nicolaysen Art Museum, Seton House, Special Olympics Wyoming, We Read, Wyoming Dementia Care, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Wyoming Food for Thought, Wyoming Rescue Mission, Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and YMCA of Natrona County.
Barbershoppers ready for Valentine's Day
The Oil City Slickers barbershop chorus is practicing weekly at 7 p.m., at St. Mark's Church in Casper. We are prepared to deliver singing Valentines to sweethearts around Casper on February 14. We deliver two Valentine songs and a rose with a nice personalized card for each recipient. If you like to sing, come and join with us to enjoy the a capella harmony that is so much fun. Call Steve, 472-4722 or Bob 267-2673 for Valentines or information about singing.
Shop Bargain Basement
Come see what the Bargain Basement has for you or your valentine in February. We offer a variety of holiday merchandise as well as glassware, kitchenware, household items, books, magazines, puzzles, toys, games, movies, music, jewelry, and clothing. Also, check out our weekly specials. We're located at 1511 S. Melrose in the basement of the United Church of Christ and are open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds help support a number of nonprofits.
Free legal information
Volunteer reference attorneys are available on the first and third Thursday every month at the Natrona County Townsend Justice Center, 115 North Center, First Floor, from 2 to 4 p.m., including this Thursday. These attorneys assist self-represented litigants by providing legal information and resource referrals on civil legal matters. Any questions can be directed to Equal Justice Wyoming at 307-777-8383.
Steaks at the Elks
Friday Night Feed is T-bone steaks and fixins at the Casper Elks Lodge, starting at 6 p.m., this Friday. Cost $12 per person, no discount for children. One trip only. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
You have free articles remaining.
Cory McDaniel Duo at Melrose
Cory McDaniel Duo at Melrose Coffee House is 7 to 9 p.m., on Friday. If you haven't heard them, you don't want to miss this. They are fun, talented and engaging with a tremendous variety of songs. And one never know who will show up to jam with them.
No cover, however, help us keep running by ordering a nice warm latte and a tasty dessert, or maybe some popcorn. And please tip the band.
DJ at senior center Saturday
Come dance to the music provided by DJ Bill Sheeley at the Casper Senior Center on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 for dancers 15 years old and older. We plan to have potluck snacks about 8:15 and even some birthday cake. Door prizes may be drawn for after 9:15.
Fort seeks history lovers
Do you love history and sharing your knowledge with people from Casper? Wyoming? All over the world? Are you passionate about learning? Enjoy socializing and having fun? Then Fort Caspar Museum is the place for you. The FCM Education Department is seeking enthusiastic volunteers who are interested in our local history and would like to learn more, while teaching others.
If you would like to learn more about our education program, please join us for “Education & Eats” on Tuesday, February 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm, and we’ll provide the free lunch. Please RSVP by February 8 by contacting Patricia Ruppert at 235-8462 or mailto:pruppert@casperwy.gov. If you are interested in giving tours but cannot attend the training class, please contact us to make alternate arrangements.
Sweetheart Ball Feb. 15
Sweetheart Ball Dinner and Dance in the Casper Elks ballroom. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m., in the dining room, dinner will be prime rib and/or crab legs. Price will be determined when food is ordered. This will include a $5 drink ticket. Music by The Avengers. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. Sign up at the Bar ASAP. For more information, call 234-4839 or 237-2432.
Do's and don'ts mastering Instagram
With the right simple strategies, Instagram can go from a daunting marketing task to a powerful business-building tool. In this session, you will learn actionable tips, best-practices and fool-proof ways to leverage Instagram to build an audience, connect with your customers and add to your bottom line. Presented by Amanda Scherlin of Visit Casper, in partnership with the Natrona County Public Library. This workshop is free of charge. Complimentary lunch is provided by Bohemian Burrito. The workshop is noon to 1 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Crawford Room of the library. Please RSVP at: www.wyomingwomen.org.
Father Daughter Feb. 29
Father Daughter Dinner and Dance at the Casper Elks Lodge is Feb. 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., music by Good Times Only. If you don't have a daughter, borrow one and come down for dinner, dancing and door prizes and get your picture taken. Tickets are fathers, $10; daughters 14 & up, $9; 8 to 13 $8, and 7 and under are free. Sign up at the bar ASAP. For more information, call 234-4839.