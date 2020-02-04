Town Crier: This Just In

No cover, however, help us keep running by ordering a nice warm latte and a tasty dessert, or maybe some popcorn. And please tip the band.

DJ at senior center Saturday

Come dance to the music provided by DJ Bill Sheeley at the Casper Senior Center on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $6 for dancers 15 years old and older. We plan to have potluck snacks about 8:15 and even some birthday cake. Door prizes may be drawn for after 9:15.

Fort seeks history lovers

Do you love history and sharing your knowledge with people from Casper? Wyoming? All over the world? Are you passionate about learning? Enjoy socializing and having fun? Then Fort Caspar Museum is the place for you. The FCM Education Department is seeking enthusiastic volunteers who are interested in our local history and would like to learn more, while teaching others.

If you would like to learn more about our education program, please join us for “Education & Eats” on Tuesday, February 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm, and we’ll provide the free lunch. Please RSVP by February 8 by contacting Patricia Ruppert at 235-8462 or mailto:pruppert@casperwy.gov. If you are interested in giving tours but cannot attend the training class, please contact us to make alternate arrangements.