Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Wearables fashion show Thursday
Art 321, 321 W. Midwest, hosts a Wearables Fashion Show at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday. See the diverse and unique submissions from the community modeled live.
Steve Frame Saturday
Come to the Eagles Lodge Saturday, Oct. 17, to dance or listen to Steve Frame and the Western Rebels. Dance starts at 7, snacks may be available after 8 and there may even be some door prize drawings after 9:15. Admission is $6 for ages 15 and over. All ages are welcome. Masks are recommended and don’t come if you are sick.
Silent auction at Art 321
Shop online for a silent auction fundraiser featuring a diverse collection of works by women artists in Wyoming through Oct. 31. Drop by Art 321, 321 W. Midwest, during regular business hours for a tour of the exhibit and the developing basement space.
Find the auction at: https://art321womenartists.ggo.bid/.
Tickets for Tarzan at CC on sale
Under the direction of William Conte with choreography by Aaron Wood, the musical, "Tarzan," will run Oct. 22 to 24 and 28 to 30 at 7:30, and Oct. 25 and 31 at 2 p.m. “Tarzan” is based on Disney's animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's “Tarzan of the Apes.” The musical, featuring a score by rock legend Phil Collins, tells the story of an infant baby taken in and raised by gorillas after he washes up on the shores of West Africa.
“Edgar Rice Burroughs’ creation continues to fascinate readers and audiences,” said Conte. “His adventures have been the subject of films, cartoons, TV series, and in 2006, they returned to Broadway in the version we will present,” he noted. According to Conte, despite the restrictions of COVID-19, the cast and crew have been able to “ ... maintain the sense of connection so necessary to a musical play about family, friendship, loyalty, and true love.”
The musical will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also take place between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.
Stuff the train for Halloween
Trick or treat, stuff the train, ride the Eckerson Locomotive Co. train. This event is free but please bring a couple cans of non-perishable food to 1243 S. Ash (13th and Ash) and get a ride on the train from 5 to 8 p.m., on Halloween.
Eckerson Locomotive Co. and Poverty Resistance Food Pantry are teaming up on Halloween night. Face painting, Halloween games, a cool train ride and more. For more information, phone Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at Mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
First Saturday Study Nov. 7
The subject of the First Saturday study on November 7 will be on the spirit world in the New Testament. Even Jesus himself spoke of both angels and demons and this will be the main topic. This is an interactive study with refreshments being provided. The meeting place is Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar, and the time is 9 a.m. Phone the church office for more information at 234-8812.
Small business, big Christmas party option
A multi-business Christmas party is being offered by the Casper Events Center at 6 p.m., on Friday, December 11.
The Casper Events Center will do the work for your business’ Christmas party this year. They will decorate and provide the drinks, dinner, dancing, and door prizes. They've got a table perfect for your business or office, no matter the size. Tables of six are $300. Table fee does not include alcoholic beverages. Cash bar will be available. Reservations are required and space is limited. Please call Kendra at 235.8456 or email Kendra.Ziler@SpectraXP.com for reservations and more information.
Menu will include creamy spinach dip accompanied with Mediterranean pita chips and Brie cheese with a warm raspberry glaze surrounded with cheeses, crackers and crostini’s, Caesar salad and house green salad, carved meat station featuring glazed pit ham and slow roasted beef with horseradish sauce. The meal includes au gratin potatoes, herb stuffing, mashed potatoes with rich brown gravy, green beans with cranberries and bacon crumbles and cauliflower with rich cheddar cheese sauce. Dessert is carrot cake with cream cheese frosting or cherry cheesecake. Iced tea and water are included.
Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees when not dining or drinking. Tables will be spread a minimum of six feet apart and will be set with max of six people per table. A designated dance floor will not be placed, rather dancing will be encouraged in small pods near attendee tables. Bars will run with partnered staff, one will take money the other will hand out food and drinks. Buffet food will be kept behind sneeze guards and will not be self-serve.
