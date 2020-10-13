Town Crier: This Just In

“Edgar Rice Burroughs’ creation continues to fascinate readers and audiences,” said Conte. “His adventures have been the subject of films, cartoons, TV series, and in 2006, they returned to Broadway in the version we will present,” he noted. According to Conte, despite the restrictions of COVID-19, the cast and crew have been able to “ ... maintain the sense of connection so necessary to a musical play about family, friendship, loyalty, and true love.”

The musical will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also take place between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.