Town Crier: This Just In

Tickets on sale for WSO holiday concert
The WSO’s 71st season is finally here. Join Christopher Dragon and the WSO’s brass and percussion for the annual Holiday Concert. On Dec. 5 and 6, the orchestra will begin by taking you around the world with traditional holiday songs. The concert will then move into a selection of “Christmas Toons,” featuring songs from your favorite holiday cartoons including The Grinch and Rudolph, and close with a medley of Christmas favorites. Special guest Michael Stedillie will join the WSO for a reading of “'Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
To accommodate for the limited seating needed for social distancing, both a Saturday night concert as well as a Sunday afternoon matinee will be presented. The Saturday night concert will remain at its usual time of 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday matinee will begin at 2 p.m. Our Saturday morning, dress rehearsals will remain open to the public as well. Access to the dress rehearsal is $10 for a family or free with a canned food donation to Wyoming Food for Thought. Tickets will now be sold online on the WSO website (www.wyomingsymphony.org) rather than in the office. Linked is a video walking you through the ticket buying process. If you need any further assistance navigating the website or purchasing online tickets, call the WSO Office at 266-1478.
Tickets are available now. With limited ticket availability, make sure you purchase your tickets as soon as possible.
If you are unable to attend the concert in person, you can purchase access to the concert live stream to watch at home. Live stream access is $12 and will be available on the WSO website or streamed to your TV. Call the WSO office for any technical assistance needed to get you set up to view our live streams.
As well as socially distancing the audience, the auditorium will be thoroughly sanitized before and after each rehearsal and performance, and masks will be required for the duration of the concert. The highest level of safety precautions are necessary for us to hold a season during this time, and we greatly appreciate your cooperation in keeping our staff, musicians, and patrons safe.
