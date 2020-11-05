Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Tickets on sale for WSO holiday concert

The WSO’s 71st season is finally here. Join Christopher Dragon and the WSO’s brass and percussion for the annual Holiday Concert. On Dec. 5 and 6, the orchestra will begin by taking you around the world with traditional holiday songs. The concert will then move into a selection of “Christmas Toons,” featuring songs from your favorite holiday cartoons including The Grinch and Rudolph, and close with a medley of Christmas favorites. Special guest Michael Stedillie will join the WSO for a reading of “'Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

To accommodate for the limited seating needed for social distancing, both a Saturday night concert as well as a Sunday afternoon matinee will be presented. The Saturday night concert will remain at its usual time of 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday matinee will begin at 2 p.m. Our Saturday morning, dress rehearsals will remain open to the public as well. Access to the dress rehearsal is $10 for a family or free with a canned food donation to Wyoming Food for Thought. Tickets will now be sold online on the WSO website (www.wyomingsymphony.org) rather than in the office. Linked is a video walking you through the ticket buying process. If you need any further assistance navigating the website or purchasing online tickets, call the WSO Office at 266-1478.