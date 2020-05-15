You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: This Just In
Town Crier: This Just In

90th birthday parade

The family of Audrey Cotherman invites her friends and neighbors to join them in celebrating Audrey’s 90th birthday. In lieu of a party, they are hosting a birthday parade from 2 to 5 p.m. May 20, at 704 E. 11th St. Please join in honoring Audrey and celebrating this milestone by driving by and honking in celebration. For more information please call 251-0708.

Virtual walk, run, bike, hike for Casper Humane Society

The Casper Humane Society has teamed up with Pets 2 the Rescue to hold a 1-mile and 5K Virtual Walk, Run, Bike, Hike to raise funds for the animals in the shelter! Entry fees are only $10/person (plus a $3.25 transaction fee). You can make an even greater impact by making an additional donation when you register. They will receive 100 percent of all entry fees and additional donations.

Register now and walk, run, bike or hike anytime and anywhere you want until May 31. Then upload your results if you want and know that you helped the 100+ animals in the shelter. For more details – or to register just visit: https://pets2therescue.org

Participants who register by May 31 will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.

The Casper Humane Society is a no-kill shelter supported entirely by local contributions and charitable donations. It receives no governmental support and is not affiliated with any national humane society, animal rights or rescue group.

