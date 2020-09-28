Town Crier: This Just In

According to Peter Van Houten, dean for the Casper College School of Social and Behavioral Science, the five classes provide advantages for two groups of students. “The first are current college students who decide to drop a class but wish to maintain their full-time status,” said Van Houten. “The second group is residents in the community who have busy schedules but would like to start earning credit toward a college degree,” he noted.

The government, psychology and communication classes all fulfill general education requirements for degree attainment, while the other two tie into business and agriculture majors.

To enroll, current students should meet with their adviser or someone from the Casper College Student Success Center,“ ... if they want information on how these classes may or may not impact their current degree plan,” said Leanne Loya, director of recruitment and retention. Otherwise, current students can log in to their MyCCInfo account and register.

Those who are not yet Casper College students can register for any of the classes as a non-degree student. Information for non-degree seeking students can be found at caspercollege.edu/admissions/types/non-degree.