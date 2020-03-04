Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Eagles charity dinner

A charity dinner will be held at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 306 N. Durbin, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A Weenie Bar will be served for $7. Members and their guests are welcome. For more information call 235-5130.

14-U state hockey in Casper

The Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association will be hosting its 14-Under State Hockey Tournament from Friday, March 6 to Sunday, March 8 at the Casper Ice Arena. Come to the rink and watch Wyoming’s best hockey players compete for the state title.

Public skating will not be held from Friday, March 6 to Sunday, March 8. Public skating will return to its regularly scheduled hours on March 9, 2020.

For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule or 14-Under State Hockey Tournament, please call 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

Spring plant sale