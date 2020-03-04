Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Eagles charity dinner
A charity dinner will be held at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 306 N. Durbin, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A Weenie Bar will be served for $7. Members and their guests are welcome. For more information call 235-5130.
14-U state hockey in Casper
The Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association will be hosting its 14-Under State Hockey Tournament from Friday, March 6 to Sunday, March 8 at the Casper Ice Arena. Come to the rink and watch Wyoming’s best hockey players compete for the state title.
Public skating will not be held from Friday, March 6 to Sunday, March 8. Public skating will return to its regularly scheduled hours on March 9, 2020.
For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule or 14-Under State Hockey Tournament, please call 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Spring plant sale
Meals on Wheels Foundation holds its spring plant sale with pre-ordering March 15 to April 15. Pickup dates are May 29, 3 to 6 p.m. and May 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To order, call 265-8659 or stop in at the office, 1760 E. 12th St. Options and pricing include a pizza garden, flower garden, salsa garden and herb garden. The price for one plant is $45, two plants $40 each, three plants, $38 each and four or more plants are $35 each.
Chamber music March 22
Blast out this long winter and celebrate the arrival of spring with loud fanfares performed by trumpet, organ and timpani on 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at First United Methodist Church, 302 E. 2nd Street (across the street from the library).
Feste Fanti features local performers Casper College dean Eric Unruh playing organ, Steven Trinkle on trumpet, Genie Burkett on timpani, joined by trumpeters Bruce Barrie, Gary Malvern and Kelly Dehnert. The players of Feste Fantini have worked together since 1975 in brass quintets and orchestras in Germany and throughout the United States.
The group specializes in baroque music composed for coronations, weddings, funerals and treaties. This performance features the “Symphony with 8 Obligato Timpani” by Joan Fischer, plus works by Henry Purcell, Georg Frederic Handel, Giuseppi Torelli, Jean Francaix and William Billings.
Tickets: Available at the door. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and over, free for students. Info: Casper Chamber Music Society on Facebook.
CC touts administrative pros
The Center for Training and Development at Casper College is again offering Administrative Professionals Day Wednesday, April 22, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The event provides a professional development opportunity for anyone’s valued administrative employee(s). It gives all bosses the ability to treat the ones who take care of their daily details, keep their organization running smoothly and make their customers happy with valuable training, a catered breakfast, networking opportunities, prizes and gifts, according to Sarah Schneider, workforce specialist.
The day will include a catered breakfast, training on generational differences, workplace health and wellness techniques, networking opportunities, prizes and gifts. The cost is only $125 per person.
Companies and employers can register their administrative assistants for the event at caspercollege.augusoft.net with class number 3525 or contact Schneider at 268-3847 or sarahschneider@caspercollege.edu. The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 22, at midnight.