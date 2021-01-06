Town Crier: This Just In

New finds at Methodist thrift
Come see the treasures. The Methodist Thrift Shop has put Christmas away and gotten out a variety of great items and lots to keep you warm. You’ll find coats, sweaters, vests, hats and gloves for the whole family. If you didn’t know we carried jewelry, come check it out.
There is fine Black Hills Gold, pearls, jade, and gemstones, as well as fun costume jewelry. We’ve had several donations of full sets of dishes that need a home.
And lastly, you aren’t going to want to miss this week’s sales of 50 percent off on ladies’ pants, family scarves, and continuing the sale of shoes. Come see boots, tennis shoes, dressy and casual shoes, as well as slippers.
Find us at 2111 East 12th, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store in Beverly Plaza Shopping Center. The shop is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, staying right here among our neighbors.
Calendar celebrates MOW’s 50 years
2021 marks Natrona County Meals on Wheels 50th anniversary. The Meals on Wheels Foundation created a calendar to ignite a celebration of the recipients affected by the work of the organization.
In the calendar, you will get to know some of these amazing people and all the talent that surrounds them.
To purchase a calendar, call 265-8659 or head downtown to shop and grab your calendar at one of these participating businesses: Cadillac Cowgirl, Donnell’s Candies, White Lace & Promises-Galleria of Gifts, Ridley’s (East) and Shade Tree. Your purchase of the celebration calendar will help cover the cost of two to three meals. From all of us at Natrona County Meals on Wheels and the Meals on Wheels Foundation, we sincerely thank you for your support.
Live stream for symphony Jan. 30
Live stream access is now available for the WSO’s first Masterwork concert of the season. Join us at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 30, or 2 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 31, for “Totally Mozart,” brought to you by the WSO Wind and String sections.
The live streamed concert will be exactly the calming respite needed after a busy holiday season.
The concert features three selections from the prolific and diverse catalog of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart including Divertimento in D, Symphony no. 25, and selections from Gran Partita.
We are so excited to bring these selections to you performed by our Wind and String sections, who have not performed on the John F. Welsh Auditorium stage in a year.
Live stream access is available for purchase on the WSO website for $12. We also ask that you consider donating live stream access to a senior citizen. Technical support is available on the WSO website, and for any more questions, please contact the WSO Office at 266-1478.
Mile High Mites comes to ice arena
The Casper Ice Arena is partnering with the Colorado Avalanche’s Mile High Mites program to introduce youth athletes to ice hockey. The learn-to-play hockey program will meet each Saturday morning from March 6 to April 10 at the Casper Ice Arena.
The Casper Ice Arena strongly encourages Learn-To-Skate classes and/or practicing forward skating at public skate to prepare for the Mile High Mite program.
The Casper Skating School will be starting ice skating lessons on Monday, January 11 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, January 16 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. All ages and ability levels are welcomed to register on ActiveCasper.com or at the Casper Recreation Center.
Registration is now open through the Colorado Avalanche’s youth hockey webpage and accessible through the Casper Ice Arena at www.casperwy.gov.
Each Saturday morning from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., the 4-10 year old players will learn from qualified Casper hockey coaches using USA Hockey’s approved station-based skill development which includes skating, shooting, stick-handling, and passing.
Participants receive a full set of CCM youth hockey gear and six weeks of one-hour sessions at the Casper Ice Arena.
For additional information about the Mile High Mites, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.