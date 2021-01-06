Town Crier: This Just In

In the calendar, you will get to know some of these amazing people and all the talent that surrounds them.

To purchase a calendar, call 265-8659 or head downtown to shop and grab your calendar at one of these participating businesses: Cadillac Cowgirl, Donnell’s Candies, White Lace & Promises-Galleria of Gifts, Ridley’s (East) and Shade Tree. Your purchase of the celebration calendar will help cover the cost of two to three meals. From all of us at Natrona County Meals on Wheels and the Meals on Wheels Foundation, we sincerely thank you for your support.

Live stream for symphony Jan. 30

Live stream access is now available for the WSO’s first Masterwork concert of the season. Join us at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 30, or 2 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 31, for “Totally Mozart,” brought to you by the WSO Wind and String sections.

The live streamed concert will be exactly the calming respite needed after a busy holiday season.

The concert features three selections from the prolific and diverse catalog of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart including Divertimento in D, Symphony no. 25, and selections from Gran Partita.