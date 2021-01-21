Town Crier: This Just In

Jason’s Friends bowling moves date

Due to the current pandemic, Jason’s Friends Foundation and El Mark-O Lanes have made the difficult decision to postpone the 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends. Since this is the only fundraiser annually, Jason’s Friends wants to make it the best it can be despite the challenges all are facing. COVID-19 has not stopped Wyoming families from hearing those dreaded words, “Your child has cancer,” so foundation volunteers cannot stop either.

Please mark your calendars for the 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends on Saturday, April 24, at El Mark-O Lanes.

Bowling teams are five people. Limited space due to current state regulations. Register today at jasonsfriends.org/bowl/ or call 235-3421. Start fundraising for the 2021 Bowl for Jason’s Friends.

Want to participate virtually? There is a Phantom Bowling option. For more information, call 235-3421 or visit jasonsfriends.org.

Caregivers’ support Jan. 26