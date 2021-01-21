Town Crier: This Just In

Jason’s Friends bowling moves date
Due to the current pandemic, Jason’s Friends Foundation and El Mark-O Lanes have made the difficult decision to postpone the 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends. Since this is the only fundraiser annually, Jason’s Friends wants to make it the best it can be despite the challenges all are facing. COVID-19 has not stopped Wyoming families from hearing those dreaded words, “Your child has cancer,” so foundation volunteers cannot stop either.
Please mark your calendars for the 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends on Saturday, April 24, at El Mark-O Lanes.
Bowling teams are five people. Limited space due to current state regulations. Register today at jasonsfriends.org/bowl/ or call 235-3421. Start fundraising for the 2021 Bowl for Jason’s Friends.
Want to participate virtually? There is a Phantom Bowling option. For more information, call 235-3421 or visit jasonsfriends.org.
Caregivers’ support Jan. 26
Please join the caregivers’ support group meeting, at 5:30 p.m., on Jan. 26, at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 E. 2nd St., Building #500. The support group is open to anyone caring for someone with a debilitating condition. Meeting and talking with others, who are going through the same experiences you are, can benefit your well-being by providing an emotional outlet, ideas to help with situations, adapt home/lifestyles you may face with the progression of the illness. Social distancing will be maintained. To RSVP or questions, please call 577-5204 or 337-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Donate for Homeless Connect
Casper Housing Authority CARES announces the 5th Annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County (PHCNC) event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 29, at First United Methodist Church office, 332 E. 2nd Street. Due to COVID-19, PHCNC will be a walk-through style giveaway of bags filled with essential items for the homeless. This is a free event for the homeless.
PHCNC is currently looking for volunteers and items to be given away during the event. Items can be dropped off at the Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin, until 4 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Needed items include deodorant (sticks), bars of soap (regular size), wash cloths, small flashlights, sanitary pads (7-10 count), disposable razors, combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sleeping bags, blankets, shampoo, conditioner, warm hats, gloves and scarves and first aid kits (small, portable).
For more information on PHCNC, please contact Ivonne Chavez, FSS manager at 307-233-7027 or IChavez@chaoffice.org.
Casper Housing Authority CARES is a local 501c(3) nonprofit supporting the programs of the Casper Housing Authority. Current programs include: Kids Kampus childcare center for ages birth to 12, the Landing Veterans project, the Life Steps Campus Kitchen program, and the annual Father’s Day event at Washington Park.
Online training for Hospice volunteers
If you’ve been thinking of becoming a Hospice volunteer, now is the time. Training is now ongoing, and partially conducted online so you don’t have to wait to join the caring team.
Volunteers are the heart of Hospice. These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families with peace and comfort through the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions programs.
Volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient and administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, letter writing, light housekeeping, and other opportunities. There is also a need for veteran volunteers to help with the special needs and concerns of veteran patients.
If you’d like to find out more about how you can help, please call Dixie at 577-4832.