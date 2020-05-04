Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Methodist thrift opens Saturday
The First United Methodist Thrift Shop will be re-opening Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be wearing our masks to protect you and request that you wear yours to protect others.
The store is full of new spring and summer items on display for our wonderful warm weather. Come check out both the new and gently worn items, housewares, decorating treasures, and crafts.
Find us at 2111 East 12th, in the Beverly Shopping Center. We will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All proceeds stay in our community and benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith.
CC emergency fund surpasses $100,000
Casper College employees, trustees, and foundation and alumni board members have donated over $10,000 to the Casper College Cares Student Emergency Fund.
The fund was set up in early April to help Casper College students finding it difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic to make ends meet. “Many of our students were barely getting by during the good times and now find themselves without a job, going to school virtually from home — many with kids going to school from home with them, and trying to figure out how to put food on the table and pay all their monthly bills,” said foundation executive director Denise Bressler.
After hearing of about some students who had requested emergency support through the Casper College Student Success Center, Bressler reached out with an email plea and challenge to employees and others to raise $5000 that the foundation would match, to help those Casper College students in need. Less than two weeks later, donations had climbed past $5000. “Every day, you all show how much you care about our students, and just what lengths you are willing to go,” Bressler wrote in a follow-up email. The goal was raised to $10,000, with the Foundation matching every dollar donated up to $10,000. That goal, too, was surpassed.
Said Bressler, “It’s just so heartwarming to know that despite the circumstances we are all currently in, the Casper College family came together to help us to assist as many of our students in need that we can.”
Deadline for balloon trip May 31
The deadline to register for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta trip is Sunday, May 31.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI, at Casper College has joined up with Collette for the fun-filled adventure Oct. 7-12, 2020. The trip is open to anyone, and membership in OLLI is not required.
The cost for the trip is $2,749 per person for double occupancy, $2,719 for triple occupancy, and $3,449 for single occupancy. The cost of the trip includes round trip airfare from the Natrona County International Airport, hotel accommodations at the Albuquerque Marriott and the Drury Plaza Hotel Santa Fe, motor coach accommodations, seven meals, select gratuities, and admission to the balloon fiesta, Old Town Albuquerque, the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, the Turquoise Trail, an open-air tram tour, the Loretto Chapel, and the Santa Fe School of Cooking.
A Collette tour manager, who is a destination expert on the people, places, history and culture, will accompany the group as well as local guides who have a deep understanding of the people and culture of New Mexico.
For an additional $50 per person, a trip to the Taos Pueblo is also available and will include transportation and feature a guided tour conducted by a Native American tribe member. According to Collette, Taos Pueblo is the only living Native American community designated both a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and a National Historic Landmark.
Registration and a deposit of $500 are all that are required by May 31. For more information or to register, contact Jeaneece Schmidt, lifelong learning specialist, at 268-2099 or jeaneece.schmidt@caspercollege.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!