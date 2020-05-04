Town Crier: This Just In

After hearing of about some students who had requested emergency support through the Casper College Student Success Center, Bressler reached out with an email plea and challenge to employees and others to raise $5000 that the foundation would match, to help those Casper College students in need. Less than two weeks later, donations had climbed past $5000. “Every day, you all show how much you care about our students, and just what lengths you are willing to go,” Bressler wrote in a follow-up email. The goal was raised to $10,000, with the Foundation matching every dollar donated up to $10,000. That goal, too, was surpassed.

Said Bressler, “It’s just so heartwarming to know that despite the circumstances we are all currently in, the Casper College family came together to help us to assist as many of our students in need that we can.”

Deadline for balloon trip May 31

The deadline to register for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta trip is Sunday, May 31.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI, at Casper College has joined up with Collette for the fun-filled adventure Oct. 7-12, 2020. The trip is open to anyone, and membership in OLLI is not required.