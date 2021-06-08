Town Crier: This Just In

Fun activities surround CNFR
CNFR welcomes 400 of the best collegiate rodeo athletes to Casper from June 13 to 19, with performances taking place at the Ford Wyoming Center. Events include saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying, with qualifiers ranking in the top three for their event, along with the top two men’s and women’s teams from NIRA’s 11 regions.
In addition to CNFR performances, additional festivities include:
- A free pancake breakfast at City Park on Saturday, June 12 at 8 a.m.
- A free live music performance by Chancey Williams at David Street Station on Wednesday, June 16 at 7 p.m.
- A free post-rodeo concert with Lugas Hoge in Ford Wyoming Center’s parking lot on Friday, June 18
- A tradeshow at Ford Wyoming Center throughout the week, with over 25 vendors
- Cinch Style Show at Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center on Saturday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m.
For tickets or more information about CNFR, visit CNFR.com; tickets are available at FordWyomingCenter.com. Learn more about Visit Casper at VisitCasper.com.
Theme nights at CNFR
College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is right around the corner and as part of this year’s event, it’s easy for Casper residents to attend nightly performances through themed nights.
2021 theme nights for CNFR include:
- Sunday, June 13: Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway. With two performances – one matinee and one evening – one admission ticket is good for both.
- Tuesday, June 15: Casper Night. All tickets are $10. Highlights include spotlighting local rodeo heroes.
- Thursday, June 17: Local Heroes Appreciation Night & Ribbon Night at the Rodeo (Cancer Awareness – Give Cancer the Boot!).
- Friday, June 18: Military Night.
Tickets for CNFR are on sale now at FordWyomingCenter.com.
Rotary hears Pathfinder
conservation
On Monday, June 14, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Lance Ryan, President of Pathfinder Ranches, LLC, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Pathfinder Ranches owns and operates the first conservation bank approved by the US Fish and Wildlife Service in order to offset impacts to the Greater sage-grouse in the United States. The SRC Sage-Grouse Bank is also the largest single bank in the nation. The setting for SRC’s banking operations is 638,000 acres of working ranchlands in central Wyoming.
Prior to his time with Pathfinder, Ryan served as the director of the Wyoming Office of State lands and Investments for Wyoming Governor Matt Mead. In that capacity, he administered 3.5 million surface acres and 3.9 million mineral acres of state trust lands on behalf of the Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners.
CC hosts volleyball camp
A volleyball camp for girls will take place at Casper College in the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium June 14-16.
The camp, under the direction of Angel Sharman, women’s volleyball head coach, and Blaise Grant, assistant volleyball coach, will feature three sessions. The first, from 10 a.m.-noon, will be for third and fourth graders, followed by a camp for fifth and sixth graders from 1-3 p.m. and finally one for seventh through 10th graders from 3-5 p.m.
Those attending the camp will be taught the skills and team aspect of the sport of volleyball, according to Sharman. For the 2020-2021 season, Sharman was named Coach of the Year in Region IX North.
The cost is $75 per person, and each participant will receive a camp T-shirt as part of the registration fee.
To register or for more information, call Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu., or go online at tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information.
Red Hats at Pizza Ranch
The June Red Hats luncheon will be at Pizza Ranch, 5011 E. 2nd St., at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 17. Hostesses are Donna Jones, 235-1148, Alice Magray, 920-639-7416, and Lois Clymore. Please call Donna or Alice to make your reservations.
CC sets boys
basketball camp
A basketball camp for boys will be held June 28-30 at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium.
The camp will be led by Shaun Gutting, men’s head basketball coach, Lester Stewart, assistant coach, and Dontae Bryant, assistant coach. The three coaches will teach each camper the skills and team aspect of the sport of basketball. Along with stressing the fundamentals, the coaches will also have several contests and games for participants during the camp.
The camp will feature two sessions. The first session is for boys in first through fourth grade and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. The second session is for those in fifth through eighth grade and will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
The cost per person is $75, which includes a camp basketball and T-shirt. To register or for more information, contact Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu., or go online at tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information.
CC offers girls
basketball camp
Registration is open for the Casper College Girls Basketball Camp, June 21-23 at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The camp will be taught by both Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dwight Gunnare and Assistant Coach Nate Macy. Both coaches will teach those attending camp the skills and team aspect of the sport of basketball.
At the close of the 2020-2021 season, Gunnare was named Coach of the Year in Region IX for the fourth year in a row.
This year’s camp will feature two sessions, one for those in grades third through fifth, which will run from 9-11 a.m., and the other session for those in grades sixth through eighth, which will run from 1-3 p.m.
The cost per person is $75, and each camper will receive a camp basketball and T-shirt.
To register or for more information, go to tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information or contact Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu.