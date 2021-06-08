Town Crier: This Just In

CC sets boys

basketball camp

A basketball camp for boys will be held June 28-30 at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium.

The camp will be led by Shaun Gutting, men’s head basketball coach, Lester Stewart, assistant coach, and Dontae Bryant, assistant coach. The three coaches will teach each camper the skills and team aspect of the sport of basketball. Along with stressing the fundamentals, the coaches will also have several contests and games for participants during the camp.

The camp will feature two sessions. The first session is for boys in first through fourth grade and will run from 10 a.m. to noon. The second session is for those in fifth through eighth grade and will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

The cost per person is $75, which includes a camp basketball and T-shirt. To register or for more information, contact Robin Bisiar at 268-3000 or robinbisiar@caspercollege.edu., or go online at tbirds.cc/sports/20-21_camp_information.

CC offers girls

basketball camp

Registration is open for the Casper College Girls Basketball Camp, June 21-23 at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym.