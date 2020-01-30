Town Crier: This Just In

New manager at Bishop Home

The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home, is pleased to announce that Leilani DeClue is the new house manager. She will begin in February. She is an adjunct professor of anthropology at Casper College. Her training specialized in the study of historic structures and their cultural evolution. After a brief training period, DeClue will be the lead tour guide for the Historic Bishop Home and assist in the planning and development of future events at the home.

Tour Bishop Home

Beginning February 18, 2020, the Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd, will be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The Historic Bishop Home is Casper’s only house museum open to the public and focuses on the urban history of Casper as seen through lives of an early pioneer family. The home was built in 1907, the first multi-story brick home in Casper and the only Casper home individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Please plan to tour the home and welcome new house manager Leilani DeClue. For additional information on the home and how you can support the development of this historic home, visit www.cadomafoundation.org, follow on Facebook or call 235-5277.