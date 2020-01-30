Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Scott Gambino speaks to Rotary
On Monday, February 3, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Scott Gambino, who manages collections for the Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility State Historical Site, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. Gambino will inform Rotary Club members and their guests regarding the state historical site.
Scott Gambino was born and raised in Casper and received two Associate Degrees from Casper College before receiving a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wyoming. He was hired as museum assistant for the Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility State Historical Site in 2018, and spent the past two years learning what life was like at a Missile Alert Facility, the technology and history of the Cold War, and managing the collections of the museum. Gambino began his career at the Wyoming Veteran’s Memorial Museum in Casper in its collections department.
‘Where the Little People Live’ first show of semester
“Where the Little People Live,” the first show for the 2020 spring semester at the Goodstein Visual Arts Center, is now on display through Feb. 6. An artist talk will take place Thursday, Feb. 6.
The show presents the works of Montana painter Carol Hartman. Hartman’s “large and colorful” oil paintings in the exhibit are done on birch panels and “ ... depict the purity of our Bighorn Canyon wilderness,” she said.
The exhibition and talk are free and open to the public. The talk will take place in Room 102, beginning at noon Thursday, Feb. 6.
The Goodstein Visual Arts Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery and Room 102 are located in the Goodstein Visual Arts Center on the Casper College campus.
Senior companions needed
Do you want to help people in need while earning a tax-free stipend? (Stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). We are looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a senior companion. Call for more information, Vernita Lackey, scpfgp@wyoming.com, 235-5959.
Classroom mentor, foster grandparent
Make a difference in a child's life by becoming a Classroom Mentor/Foster Grandparent while earning a tax free stipend (stipend does not go against your Social Security/disability/housing benefits). We are looking for qualified, caring seniors age 55+ years of age on a fixed income to become a foster grandparent. Call for more information, Vernita Lackey, scpfgp@wyoming.com, 235-5959.
Learn about family bird count at Science Zone
Join the Science Zone and special guest Zach Hutchinson from Audubon Rockies as he shares information about the role of citizen science in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Bring the whole family to the Science Zone from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on February 11. You will learn about birds and can register to become part of this great activity. You can participate in this great educational and meaningful citizen science activity in as little as 15 minutes from your own backyard.
You have free articles remaining.
The Great Backyard Bird Count has been an annual event for 23 years and this year will run from February 14 to 17. This popular citizen science project helps scientists keep track of the health of bird populations. Participating is free and easy, so why not give it a try?
Tickets available for March symphony
Tickets are currently on sale for the WSO’s Celebration of Masterworks on March 14, 2020. Celebrate esteemed pieces from the world’s musical masters! This spring concert begins with the vibrant fervor of Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5. This romping folk tune was originally composed as a four-hand piano piece. Brahms garnered praise, popularity and profit for the piece during his life as well as long after.
American violin virtuoso Simone Porter will continue our 2020 tribute to Beethoven with a masterful rendition of his Violin Concerto.
As part of our exploration of Mossorgsky’s work, the WSO will be partnering with Wyoming Dementia Care and The NIC’s Here and Now Art Program to bring the piece to life artistically. As part of the program “Music, Memory, and Masterworks,” artists from the art program will paint original works inspired by listening to Pictures at an Exhibition. These works will be able to be viewed both at the concert and post-concert reception hosted by The NIC. The WSO is also working with WDC to provide free admittance to Saturday dress rehearsals as well as “night out” packages for caretakers of those living with Dementia.
Tickets are still available for the March and April WSO Masterwork concerts, visit the WSO office as well as Wind City Books or Hill Music to secure your seats.
New manager at Bishop Home
The Cadoma Foundation, owner of the Historic Bishop Home, is pleased to announce that Leilani DeClue is the new house manager. She will begin in February. She is an adjunct professor of anthropology at Casper College. Her training specialized in the study of historic structures and their cultural evolution. After a brief training period, DeClue will be the lead tour guide for the Historic Bishop Home and assist in the planning and development of future events at the home.
Tour Bishop Home
Beginning February 18, 2020, the Historic Bishop Home, 818 E. 2nd, will be open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is behind the home off Lincoln Street. The Historic Bishop Home is Casper’s only house museum open to the public and focuses on the urban history of Casper as seen through lives of an early pioneer family. The home was built in 1907, the first multi-story brick home in Casper and the only Casper home individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Please plan to tour the home and welcome new house manager Leilani DeClue. For additional information on the home and how you can support the development of this historic home, visit www.cadomafoundation.org, follow on Facebook or call 235-5277.
‘Immersive experience:’ ‘The Yellow Wallpaper’
Called an “immersive experience” by director Aaron M. Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” is a dance adaptation of a short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. “The Yellow Wallpaper” will run February 20-23 and 27-29 in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre.
The story, adapted and choreographed by Wood, “ ... is an emotionally charged and darkly humorous examination of an isolated woman’s state of reality,” said Wood. Published in 1892, Gilman’s semi-autobiographical short story details a young woman’s experience with the then popular method of treating women suffering from postpartum depression and nervousness called a “rest cure.” “The rest cure is often considered worse than the actual diagnosis itself,” Wood noted.
According to Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” will be brought alive onstage by a talented cast through movement and the intertwining of dance, theater, and multimedia elements. The production is recommended for ages 10 and up and begins each night at 7:30 p.m. with two matinees, Feb. 23 and 29 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students 5-18 and are available online at caspercollegearts.cc, at the box office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, by phone at 307-268-2500, or one hour before each performance, for that performance only.
“The Yellow Wallpaper” is part of the 35th Annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture, Feb. 18-22. The festival will feature a “Book Club Discussion” on Gilman’s original work Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. in the Empey Theatre. Moderated by Georgia Wheatley, gender studies program director at Casper College, the discussion will also feature cast members of the production as well as Wood. The event is free and open to the public and books are available at the Natrona County Library second floor desk on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre is located in the Gertrude Krampert Theatre building on the Casper College campus.