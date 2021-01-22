Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Rotary hears Napier on Zoom Monday
On Monday, Jan. 25, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome J. Carter Napier, Casper city manager, as presenter at its noon meeting. He will provide a City of Casper update. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Carter Napier became the City of Casper’s city manager in June 2017. He received a Master of Public Administration degree from Romney Institute of Public Management of the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University. His first job in local government came in 1997 with the City of Longview, Washington as an intern to the city manager. He began his service in Casper in 1998 as an analyst and then became an assistant to the city manager. In 2003, Carter was named as Riverton’s city administrator, and in 2011 he was named as Gillette’s new city administrator.
Apply at St. Anthony's School
Applications are now being accepted for all grades preschool through 8th grade at St. Anthony School. Take advantage of half-price kindergarten and "frozen" 2020 tuition rates for first through eighth grades. St. Anthony School offers a God-centered approach to learning where students are welcome from all Christian denominations to apply. No child is ever denied admission due to an inability to pay. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Take advantage of small class sizes (18-1 or less), highly qualified educators, Spanish, art, and PE for all grade levels, the only preschool through 8th grade in-house program in Natrona County, and much more. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 234-2873.
Book bag sale by appointment in February
The Friends of the Library is excited to announce an appointment only bag sale with no admission charge. We have an amazing selection of items including puzzles, media, games, and great books. Nothing will be held back.
The bag sale will be open to the public by appointment only. Walk-ins are not permitted. Masks will be required. All payments must be made by cash or check only.
The sale will take place at Natrona County Library from Monday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 27. Appointments will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6:30 with the last appointment scheduled for 5:30, except for Friday and Saturday when the last appointment will begin at 4 p.m.
Sessions will be one hour with one half hour between sessions. Customers must pay and remove all purchases at the end of their scheduled hour, even if they have scheduled an appointment for the next session. Eight customers will be permitted for each session.
Bags will sell for $3 for a grocery size bag, $6 for a standard size reusable bag, and $10 for larger totes. Excessively large totes or bags will be charged accordingly.
Appointments may be requested by emailing folncpl307@gmail or by messaging the Friends of the Natrona County Public Library on Facebook.