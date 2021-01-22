Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Rotary hears Napier on Zoom Monday

On Monday, Jan. 25, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome J. Carter Napier, Casper city manager, as presenter at its noon meeting. He will provide a City of Casper update. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.

Carter Napier became the City of Casper’s city manager in June 2017. He received a Master of Public Administration degree from Romney Institute of Public Management of the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University. His first job in local government came in 1997 with the City of Longview, Washington as an intern to the city manager. He began his service in Casper in 1998 as an analyst and then became an assistant to the city manager. In 2003, Carter was named as Riverton’s city administrator, and in 2011 he was named as Gillette’s new city administrator.

Apply at St. Anthony's School