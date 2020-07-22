Town Crier: This Just In

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Fort resumes seven-day schedule

Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Sadly, all summer events have been cancelled; however they are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.

While Fort Caspar Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, please note that the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.

Huge sale at Methodist thrift