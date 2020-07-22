Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In
Fort resumes seven-day schedule
Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Sadly, all summer events have been cancelled; however they are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.
While Fort Caspar Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, please note that the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Huge sale at Methodist thrift
It’s a huge sale at the United Methodist Thrift Shop. They have been given so many beautiful and functional glass treasures and anything glass is going on sale at 50 percent its already wonderful price. Come check out dishes, both special crystal and everyday glasses, and so many pieces of decorative glass. Could you use new serving and baking dishes? This is your opportunity find something at an inexpensive price and help local charities, Holy Cross and Interfaith.
While you are taking advantage of the glass sale, check out summer shoes, clothing for this hot weather, and some crazy kids’ grab bags!
Find them in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, 2111 East 12th. They’re open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-4, and Saturday from 10-2.
All proceeds stay in the community, benefiting neighbors.
Oil City Gumbo Cookoff Aug. 29
The Annual Oil City Gumbo Cook-off is held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 29. This open air cook-off combines competition with live music, a vendor fair and a motorcycle and car show!
Each year the gates open at 11 a.m. with gumbo tasting at 11:30, and attendees are welcome to walk around and enjoy the live music, drink a beer and even stay for the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. $10 entry fee, children 6 and under free, veterans $5 with military ID. Enter the gumbo competition to cook a seafood gumbo, meat gumbo or both. Entry fee for cooking is $150 for one or $225 for both. All proceeds benefit Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care. For more information, email wyfoundationcancercare@gmail.com.
