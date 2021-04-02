Town Crier: This Just In

This Just In

Community welcome at Easter meal

Wyoming Rescue Mission will serve its community Easter meal at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4, in the dining hall of Park Street Center, 230 N. Park St. All who are hungry and would like a hot, traditional Easter meal are invited and welcomed to attend.

The mission expresses gratitude to the generous donors and community who have helped make this celebratory meal possible.

“Thanks to our community for bringing Christ’s resurrection hope to our homeless neighbors,” executive director Brad Hopkins said. "Because of you, we're able to make Easter incredibly special after such a challenging year."

Keefe’s Flowers is generously donating the table centerpieces.

Photographers meet Monday

The monthly meeting for the Casper Photography Association is at 7:15 p.m., on Monday, April 5, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road. The quarterly photo challenge is “mid century modern.” This should be fun! If you plan on doing a selfie, you must adhere to the challenge guidelines. Dinah Utah is in charge of refreshments. We always welcome new members.